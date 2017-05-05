Marriage: Court Rules In Favour Of Gay Couple

[Updating] The court ruling has just been handed down in the legal case brought by Winston Godwin and Greg DeRoche, following their marriage application being declined by Bermuda’s Registrar-General, with the court making an historic ruling in their favour.

The couple was represented by Mark Pettingill, and today Justice Charles-Etta Simmons ruled in favour of the couple.

Winston Godwin: ‘Great Day For Bermuda & LGBT Community’

Speaking after the ruling, Winston Godwin told Bernews, “The judgement today was in our favour; I think the courts got it right. I cannot thank everyone enough for their support – it’s a great day for Bermuda and a great day for the LGBT community.

“We still have a long way to go. While it was in our favour, there is still lots to be done, but I cannot thank everyone enough again for their support,” Mr Godwin added.

“I’m overwhelmed with emotions right now; I wish my partner was here to enjoy this moment with me, but unfortunately he’s in Canada at the moment. Undoubtedly he’ll be here soon to help celebrate this.”

Rainbow Alliance: ‘History Has Been Made & Love Has Won’

The Rainbow Alliance of Bermuda said, “The Rainbow Alliance of Bermuda is overwhelmed with joy at the conclusion of today’s historic ruling. We applaud the landmark decision by Justice Charles Etta-Simmons. Today, history has been made and love has won.

“This ruling is not only a victory for a brave young couple willing to fight for their love, Winston Godwin and his fiance Greg DeRoche, this ruling is a victory for all same-gender loving people in Bermuda.

“In this decision, the courts have affirmed that the love between two consenting adults is worth protecting with law, regardless of gender. This outcome ensures that same-gender couples can enjoy the same legal protections as heterosexual spouses do. This outcome preserves the notion that love is the greatest force of all.

When asked about their reaction to the victory in the courts, Winston Godwin andGreg DeRoche shared, “We appreciate all the positive affirmations and support. This has been a long process, but well worth the fight. Hopefully this brings forward hope and courage for those who were/are afraid to speak up or come out. This is a moment we are proud of and will never forget.”

“This outcome could not be possible if it were not for the courageous decision of Winston to take on the government of his home and risk being ostracised by his community for the sake of love.

“We applaud Winston and Greg, the legal team that supported this challenge, and the many campaigners that have over the years fought for increased human rights, dignity, and respect of LGBTQ people. There is so much more work to be done, but today, we celebrate that love always wins.”

The common law does not remain static. Its very essence is that it is able to grow to meet the expanding needs of society.” On this basis, I think it is apt that the Court should develop the common law by giving effect to the will of Parliament as expressed in the HRA and specifically reflected in sections 29 and 30(b) of the HRA. As the Marriage Act and the MCA are informed by the common law definition of marriage, I believe that as a matter of internal and external cohesion and legal certainty, it would be appropriate for the Court to remedy those sections and grant appropriate declaratory relief along the lines of those drafted below subject to hearing counsel on the precise terms of the final Order to be drawn up to give effect to the present Judgment and as to costs. i. The Applicants are entitled to an Order of Mandamus compelling the Registrar to act in accordance with the requirements of the Marriage Act; and ii. A Declaration that same-sex couples are entitled to be married under the Marriage Act 1944. I include below a draft regarding other Declarations and possible reformulations of relevant sections of the Marriage Act and Matrimonial Causes Act. But, as said above, I will hear from counsel on the precise terms of the final Order. i. The definition of marriage to be inoperative to the extent that it contains the term “one man and one woman” and reformulated to read “the voluntary union for life of two persons to the exclusion of all others.

