Duffy Wins By Largest Margin In WTS History

Bermuda’s Flora Duffy — the reigning world champion — has added yet another big international win to her resume, racing to victory in the ITU World Triathlon Yokohama in Japan today [May 13].

She recorded a commanding victory, crossing the line in a time of 1:56:18, almost two minutes ahead of the second place athlete, which according to the International Triathlon Union website, is the “largest winning margin in WTS history.”

Graphic courtesy of the ITU:

After having to pull out of the first two races of the season due to injury, Duffy lined up in Japan and produced yet another winning performance.

“I didn’t know what I would have in the tank for today, I was pretty nervous coming into the race today, I felt like a WTS first-timer, but I had to keep reminding myself that I am the World Champ and I need to ride with confidence. So the race worked out great to my strengths and I am super happy,” said Duffy.

Rain made the race day a little more challenging for all the women out on the course, but it was Duffy who used it to her advantage to get her first gold of the year.

