Photos & Results: BCB Twenty20 Cricket Games

Cleveland County, Western Stars, Devonshire Recreation Club, Bailey’s Bay, St. David’s Cricket Club and Somerset Bridge all recorded victories in the Bermuda Cricket Board [BCB] Twenty20 action.

Cleveland County Win by 5 Runs: Cleveland County 125/7 PHC 120/6

An exciting finish was on the cards as Cleveland County held on to win by 5 runs over PHC at the Sea Breeze Oval. Cleveland bated first and scored 125/7 in their allotted 20 overs, Q’Shai Darrell was the top scorer with 20, while Romel McDonald led the PHC bowlers with figures of 4-0-15-2.

In reply Dean Richards picked up where he left off a week ago as he had a knock of 47, but he could not help PHC get to their target as they could only manage 120/6 in their 20 overs, Jaden Talbot led the Cleveland County bowlers returning figures of 3-0-20-2.

Western Stars Win by 51 Runs: Western Stars 164/3 Warwick Workman’s Club 113/5

At the Southampton Oval, Western Stars won the toss and elected to bat, they scored 164/3, with Jekon Edness the top scorer with 63 not out, Justin Robinson added 38, Shonari Boyles-Simons led the Warwick bowling attack with figures of 4-0-27-2.

In reply Warwick Workman’s Club could only make 113/5 in their 20 overs, Dwayne Adams was the top scorer with 55, while Seth Campbell returned bowling figures of 4-1-4-2.







































Devonshire Recreation Club Win by 17 Runs: Devonshire Recreation Club 142/8 Tuff Dogs 125

At Lord’s in St. David’s, Devonshire Recreation Club won the toss and elected to bat against Tuff Dogs, they scored 142/8. Jodi Maroni led the Devonshire Recreation Club batting department scoring 60 not out off 26 deliveries, he hit 4 fours and 6 sixes, while Kenny Phillips scored 30 off 19 deliveries, he hit 2 fours and 3 sixes, Trevor Corday was the pick of the Tuff Dogs bowlers with figures of 4-1-20-3.

In reply Corday and Gary Ray both scored 35 runs, but Tuff Dogs were all out in 16.5 overs. Lavar Talbot was the pick of the Devonshire Recreation Club bowlers with figures of 4-1-20-3, while Phillips and Maroni both grabbed two wickets each.

Bailey’s Bay Win by 31 Runs: Bailey’s Bay 159/5 St. George’s Cricket Club 127/5

Bailey’s Bay won the toss at Sea Breeze Oval and elected to bat, they scored 159/5 in their 20 overs, Derrick Brangman was the top scorer with 37, while Detroy Smith led the St. George’s Cricket Club bowling attack with figures of 4-0-31-2.

In reply St. George’s Cricket Club could only manage 127/5 in their 20 overs, Jahron Dickinson was the top scorer with 44, he hit 3 fours and 3 sixes in his knock, while Rodney Trott led the Bailey’s Bay bowling attack with figures of 4-0-18-2.

St. David’s Cricket Club Win by 85 runs: St. David’s Cricket Club 181/4 Somerset Cricket Club 96/6

At Lord’s in St. David’s, the host won the toss and elected to bat, they scored 181/4 in their 20 overs, with Allan Douglas Jr. the top scorer with 75. Justin Corday was the pick of the Somerset Cricket Club bowlers with figures of 4-0-33-2.

Somerset Cricket Club could only manage 96/6 in their 20 overs, Jade Morrissey was the top scorer with 47, while Dion Stovell returned figures of 2-0-7-4 to lead St. David’s to victory.

Somerset Bridge Win by 10 Wickets: North Village 44 Somerset Bridge 45/0

At the White Hill Field, Somerset Bridge won the toss and sent North Village to bat, bowling them out for 44. Sherwin Jennings was the top scorer with 10, Noel Woods returned figures of 4-1-9-4 to lead Somerset Bridge.

In reply Woods scored 21 not out and Clarence Trott added 18 not out as Somerset Bridge cruised to victory.

T20 Update – Willow Cuts vs PHC Result

The BCB Cricket Committee has confirmed that the points for the match between Willow Cuts and PHC on May 7th will be awarded to PHC as Willow Cuts fielded an ineligible player, Toronto Darrell.

