PLP: ‘OBA Doubled Debt, Lost 2,000 Jobs’

“The facts of the OBA’s economic record are simple: in just four years they have doubled Bermuda’s debt from $1.2 billion to $2.4 billion while simultaneously losing 2,000 jobs,” PLP spokesperson for Economic Development Senator Kim Wilkerson said today.

Senator Wilkerson said, “The PLP is deeply concerned that Bermuda’s economy has slipped back into recession, as evidenced by the Department of Statistic’s latest data that shows Bermuda’s economy shrank in the last two quarters of 2016.

“Of additional concern is last week’s release of the quarterly bulletin of statistics that revealed a loss of over 120 Bermudian jobs in the hotel industry, while there was an increase of 59 jobs held by non-Bermudian work permit holders.

“These alarming numbers are clear evidence that the OBA minority government’s economy is not working for Bermudians; our economy is not growing, the cost of living continues to rise, and Bermudians are increasingly losing out to guest workers on the few jobs that do exist.

“The facts of the OBA’s economic record are simple: in just four years they have doubled Bermuda’s debt from $1.2 billion to $2.4 billion while simultaneously losing 2,000 jobs.

“The OBA’s cuts to education and failure to coordinate resources around training and retooling have led to reduced opportunities for Bermudians which is increasing the divide between the 2 Bermudas.”

Read More About

Category: All, News, Politics