PLP: ‘OBA Doubled Debt, Lost 2,000 Jobs’
“The facts of the OBA’s economic record are simple: in just four years they have doubled Bermuda’s debt from $1.2 billion to $2.4 billion while simultaneously losing 2,000 jobs,” PLP spokesperson for Economic Development Senator Kim Wilkerson said today.
Senator Wilkerson said, “The PLP is deeply concerned that Bermuda’s economy has slipped back into recession, as evidenced by the Department of Statistic’s latest data that shows Bermuda’s economy shrank in the last two quarters of 2016.
“Of additional concern is last week’s release of the quarterly bulletin of statistics that revealed a loss of over 120 Bermudian jobs in the hotel industry, while there was an increase of 59 jobs held by non-Bermudian work permit holders.
“These alarming numbers are clear evidence that the OBA minority government’s economy is not working for Bermudians; our economy is not growing, the cost of living continues to rise, and Bermudians are increasingly losing out to guest workers on the few jobs that do exist.
“The OBA’s cuts to education and failure to coordinate resources around training and retooling have led to reduced opportunities for Bermudians which is increasing the divide between the 2 Bermudas.”
What is your specific answer to the problem. In other words, Senator, personally what would you have done differently if you had been handed the same situation that the current administration did.
I would be very interested to hear your personal view and not just a regurgitation of the party platform.
Important to hear your views to better understand the experience depth of the PLP leading up to the election.
Thank you and have a blessed day.
Those are some grim numbers, but to be fair, the OBA was dealt a terrible hand by the outgoing PLP. The PLP of 10 years ago dug us into this hole that we’re in and the OBA has chosen to take the route of pumping money into the economy to stimulate growth, unfortunately for them, its not working so well.
The OBA has had 5 years to get Bermuda back on track but obviously haven’t and when election time comes around, no one is gonna want to hear how difficult it is and whos fault it is. But at the same time, many of us will remember whos fault it is. Man what a tough decision it will be.
Poor Bermuda – we have to chose between to groups of crony capitalist. Chose wisely! Quo Fata Ferunt
Always thought better of Kim…debt increased to pay the civil service.. and we all know why they bloated the service….not sure where the job statistic came from. Most likely made up…..
Please state specifically how and where and when the 2000 jobs were lost, please point to the figures that show that.
We have seen the need to fact check and to pressure politicians into not making unsubstantiated statements, so please Senator, add the links/add the context into the column ….
We are clearly in a pre election mode and we, the public, must insist on politicians, of all parties, to provide facts and back up statements.
So what are the PLP’s solutions to resolve this?? The debt has doubled in order to pay for years of budget deficits first run by the PLP, budget deficits that the OBA are slowly reducing despite bitter opposition from the PLP. So the question I ask the PLP is what are your plans to return Bermuda to a budget surplus that will enable us to start paying off our national debt (preferably without touching our pensions
Can you spell disingenuous?
But the PLP said debt was good!