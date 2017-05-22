Photos: ‘Race For Water’ Boat Visiting Bermuda

Race for Water Odyssey, a “pioneering vessel” on a “crucial mission for our oceans” is currently paying a visit to Bermuda, and was seen in the east end this morning, with the boat’s appearance attracting some attention.

The boat, which is “powered by solar, hydrogen, and kite,” is the property of the Race for Water Foundation, which is dedicated to the preservation of water and the oceans, with the boat due to be at the Caroline Bay Marina.

Literature from the foundation says, “In 2010, the Swiss entrepreneur, Marco Simeoni, created the Foundation in Lausanne and devoted all of his entrepreneurial spirit to the service of the oceans.

“With his passion for the sea, he decided in 2015 to launch a scientific and environmental expedition, the Race for Water Odyssey, to make the first one-swoop global assessment of our ocean’s plastic pollution.

“The conclusions were clear: “plastic islands” do not exist. In effect, the idea of collecting plastic waste at sea turns out to be an utopian dream.

“Instead, in the middle of the oceans there is a “soup” of microplastics that swirls in the oceanic gyres. “We quickly realized that the long-term solution was here, back on land,” Simeoni says. “It is absolutely essential to prevent plastics from leaking into the ocean.”

“This year, Race for Water is embarking on a second oceanic tour with this new Odyssey. We aim to provide concrete, technology based solutions for the preservation of the ocean.

“In 2015, we were, in the final analysis, powerless up against the scale of the problem of plastic pollution of the ocean.

“With the 2017-2021 Odyssey, and its integrated mixed solar-hydrogen-kite-powered vessel, we want to demonstrate that sustainable solutions for ocean conservation can be realized thanks to innovative technologies.”

