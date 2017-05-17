Strong Winds Cause Several Boat Incidents

Strong winds on May 12 resulted in a number of incidents on the water, with several vessels reported to be “dragging anchor, taking on water, or suffering from steering or propulsion issues.”

A Bermuda Maritime Operations Centre spokesperson said, “The sudden onset of strong winds on Friday 12th May, 2017 [Gust of 67 knots recorded at Fort George], resulted in a slew of incidents for the Bermuda Maritime Operations Centre. Several vessels were reported to be dragging anchor, taking on water, or suffering from steering or propulsion issues.

“Some of the more serious incidents involved a vessel grounding in St. George’s Harbour with the need for 4 crew to be evacuated; a local tour operator with a fouled propeller; and sailing vessels on final approach to the island battling increased winds and needing a tow into the harbour.

“Visiting yachts Tango and Mahe 3, suffered disabled engines on final approach to Bermuda as a local contractor was quickly dispatched to assist vessels into St. George’s Harbour.

“Meanwhile in Convict Bay, visiting SV Morton and SV Escondala reported issues with a fouled propeller and dragging anchor while SV Blue Pigeon too, wound up high and dry on the shallow reefs east of Brook’s Island, in St. George’s Harbour.

“Fisheries vessel Sentinel was tasked to evacuate all four crew ashore until the weather abated with the vessel successfully re-floated a few days later by a local marine contractor.

“More problems ensued with one of the large visiting yachts [SV Ree] forced back against its moorings lines on Ordnance Island and threatening to encroach on other yachts berthed alongside, while another motor yacht on Penno’s Wharf was blown hard against the dock face as crews struggled with mooring lines.

“Meanwhile, Northwest of Grey’s Bridge, a local tour operator saw his Island Boat disabled in very bad weather conditions resulting with lines in the propeller and passenger onboard who had suffered a broken finger, and was possible going into shock.

“The Marine Police attended the vessel taking two injured persons ashore, with the tour boat confirming safe arrival in Dockyard a while later. Another small boat, Lazy Boy, was reported taking on water near RHADC in Hamilton Harbour.

“Marine Police were dispatched to area and successfully pumped the boat dry. Meanwhile, an Island Barge/Floating dock broke free from the beach on the south side of White’s island posing a danger to vessels moored in area. The barge was successfully recovered and secured by a local marine contractor.

“In Harrington Sound, the vessel Start Me Up was sighted down by the stern with the risk of vessel going under. The owner was contacted and attended to vessel.

“Bermuda Radio was also made aware that Fishing vessel Secret Place, was holed and remains partially submerged in Bailey’s Bay. Due to potential pollution in area [Diesel Fuel], a team from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources attended on Saturday to deploy a pollution containment boom. Vessel owners are working on logistics to have vessel recovered and repaired.”

