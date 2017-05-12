Van Strikes Pole, Traffic Diversions In Smith’s

May 12, 2017 | 7 Comments

[Updated] Traffic diversions are currently in effect in the North Shore Road, Jennings Road Smith’s parish area this afternoon [May 12] as a van struck a utility pole, bringing the pole down.

A police spokesperson said, “Traffic diversions are currently in effect in the North Shore Road, Jennings Road Smith’s parish area.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area until further notice as initial information suggests that a van has struck a utility pole, bringing the pole down.

“At this time no injuries have been reported and an update on the incident will be provided in due course.”

Update 4.17pm: The police said, “Traffic diversions remain in effect until further notice on North Shore Road, Smith’s parish near the junction with Jennings Road following the crash involving a van and a utility pole. There have been no reported injuries and BELCO personnel are on scene to address.”

Van struck Bermuda May 12 2017 (1)

Van struck Bermuda May 12 2017 (2)

Van struck Bermuda May 12 2017 (5)

Van struck Bermuda May 12 2017 (4)

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: Accidents and fires, All, News

Comments (7)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Truth is killin' me... says:
    May 12, 2017

    There goes my internet. It just came back on! Hoping the driver is ok.

    Reply
  2. McGooner says:
    May 12, 2017

    “A deer just ran straight out into de road, officer.”

    Reply
  3. Say Whaat says:
    May 12, 2017

    Glad no one was hurt. Don’t text and drive people. This could have been worse.

    Reply
    • bobthebuilder says:
      May 12, 2017

      Driver wasn’t texting. Don’t assume.

      Reply
      • inna says:
        May 12, 2017

        no where in his post did they say the driver was texting, simply made a statement that bermudians need to stop driving and texting. how many people do you see a day operating vehicles on the road using a device? i see so many i lose count!

        Reply
  4. wahoo says:
    May 12, 2017

    I always said that was a bad place to put a BELCO pole.

    Reply
  5. puzzled says:
    May 12, 2017

    Drive on the left in Bermuda right?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»

Latest Tweets From ForeverBermuda.com

Partly Cloudy
Friday
Partly Cloudy
High 73° / Low 65°
Partly Cloudy
Saturday
Partly Cloudy
High 72° / Low 67°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Sunday
Chance of a Thunderstorm
High 77° / Low 70°
Wunderground.com

Sign Up For Our Free Email Newsletters

email-banners-good-news-370

Latest Bernews Current Affairs Podcasts