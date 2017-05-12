Van Strikes Pole, Traffic Diversions In Smith’s
[Updated] Traffic diversions are currently in effect in the North Shore Road, Jennings Road Smith’s parish area this afternoon [May 12] as a van struck a utility pole, bringing the pole down.
A police spokesperson said, “Traffic diversions are currently in effect in the North Shore Road, Jennings Road Smith’s parish area.
“Motorists are advised to avoid the area until further notice as initial information suggests that a van has struck a utility pole, bringing the pole down.
“At this time no injuries have been reported and an update on the incident will be provided in due course.”
Update 4.17pm: The police said, “Traffic diversions remain in effect until further notice on North Shore Road, Smith’s parish near the junction with Jennings Road following the crash involving a van and a utility pole. There have been no reported injuries and BELCO personnel are on scene to address.”
There goes my internet. It just came back on! Hoping the driver is ok.
“A deer just ran straight out into de road, officer.”
Glad no one was hurt. Don’t text and drive people. This could have been worse.
Driver wasn’t texting. Don’t assume.
no where in his post did they say the driver was texting, simply made a statement that bermudians need to stop driving and texting. how many people do you see a day operating vehicles on the road using a device? i see so many i lose count!
I always said that was a bad place to put a BELCO pole.
Drive on the left in Bermuda right?