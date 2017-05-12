Van Strikes Pole, Traffic Diversions In Smith’s

[Updated] Traffic diversions are currently in effect in the North Shore Road, Jennings Road Smith’s parish area this afternoon [May 12] as a van struck a utility pole, bringing the pole down.

A police spokesperson said, “Traffic diversions are currently in effect in the North Shore Road, Jennings Road Smith’s parish area.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area until further notice as initial information suggests that a van has struck a utility pole, bringing the pole down.

“At this time no injuries have been reported and an update on the incident will be provided in due course.”

Update 4.17pm: The police said, “Traffic diversions remain in effect until further notice on North Shore Road, Smith’s parish near the junction with Jennings Road following the crash involving a van and a utility pole. There have been no reported injuries and BELCO personnel are on scene to address.”

