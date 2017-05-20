Premier & PLP Leader On No Confidence Motion

After the passage of two Opposition Bills last night in Parliament, Opposition Leader David Burt tabled a Motion of No Confidence in the Government, saying that the Government must “operate with the confidence of the House, and if the Government loses confidence of the House then it’s time for the people to go back to the polls for an election.”

Following the Motion, Premier Michael Dunkley said it “doesn’t really come as a surprise,” and they will deal with it in an “appropriate way” as the “Government stands very proudly on our record,” with the Premier adding, ”Every decision we make is around pulling our people forward together and we’ll continue to do that work.”

Opposition Leader David Burt’s Comments

“After the passage of two Opposition Bills today in Parliament, at the close of Parliament, I tabled a Motion of No Confidence in the Government,” Mr Burt told Bernews last night at the House.

“What a Motion of No Confidence in the Government means is that under our constitution, the Government must continue to operate with the confidence of the House, and if the Government loses confidence of the House then it’s time for the people to go back to the polls for an election.

“In our view, it was right and proper,” Mr Burt added. “That we would table a Motion of No Confidence, and we would test the confidence of this House.

“It’s important that Bermuda has a strong and stable Government. It’s important that the country has a Government that represents the views and feelings of the people inside this country, and we felt that it was necessary for us to table this Motion. It’s the responsibility of the Opposition at all times to test the confidence of the House. That is what we did today.

When asked what would happen if the vote of No Confidence were to pass, Mr. Burt, said, “If the vote of No Confidence were to pass, then that would mean that the Premier would need to go to Government House and would call an election.”

Premier Michael Dunkley’s Comments

Speaking late last night, the Premier told Bernews, “The Motion of No Confidence that was laid by the Opposition Leader earlier this evening doesn’t really come as a surprise.”

“With the bold announcements of an election date by the Opposition Leader a couple of weeks ago, we suspected that there might be something on the table.

“We will deal with it in an appropriate way. This Government stands very proudly on our record. With the first three or four years it was tough sledding for us, because we took over in a very difficult position, but we’ll stand up, we’ll deal with that Motion.

“We’ve made tremendous progress, unlike the Opposition who think that the sky continues to fall every day. We’ve made solid progress and we do care for the people. Every decision we make is around pulling our people forward together and we’ll continue to do that work.”

