IAC Ending Gang Violence & Exploitation Forum

The Interagency Committee for Children and Families [IAC] in partnership with the Interagency Community Response [ICR] taskforce and Family Centre’s Youth Development Zone [YDZ] is announcing a public forum on Ending Gang Violence and Exploitation.

“Participants will discuss barriers and solutions to barriers in the availability of services for disenfranchised young adults between the ages of 18 and 35,” the announcement said.

“There is recognition across Bermuda’s social service agencies and throughout our community that there is a lack of services available to our young men, which is preventing their ability to break out of antisocial lifestyles. While a large number of social and economic services exist, access to these services for disenfranchised young men between the ages of 18 and 35 is extremely limited.

“The forum will feature the voices of the young men themselves in a presentation of their vision for changing their path and what they need in order to do so. It will also include a national perspective on gang violence in our community, including trends and data underpinning the escalation of antisocial behavior over the past ten years.

“The forum will conclude by bringing together stakeholders to discuss gaps in services, in areas such as job skills, social skills, education, employment, housing, health and mental health care, as well as case management and to form a coordinated network of service providers. This will include a facilitated discussion to brainstorm actions and resources needed to overcome barriers and increase services for disenfranchised young men.

“The forum will be held at the BIU building on Thursday June 22nd and will run from 9am to 12pm. If you would like to attend the forum please contact Dominque Smith at iac@prevention.bm or call 232-1116 and leave your name and contact number to reserve your space.”

