Parking Enforcement In The City Of Hamilton
The Traffic Offenses Procedure Amendment and Validation Act 2015 became effective as of June 1st, 2017, and the City of Hamilton, in partnership with the police, embarked on an initiative that “will enforce the payment of parking tickets issued within the City limits.”
A spokespersons said, “The Traffic Offenses Procedure Amendment and Validation Act 2015 became effective as of June 1st, 2017. Accordingly, the City of Hamilton, in partnership with the Bermuda Police Service, has embarked on a new, joint initiative that will enforce the payment of parking tickets issued within the City limits. With additional resources in place, the City will now have a dedicated input system that will record all tickets issued by the traffic wardens on a daily basis.
“Tickets issued as of June 1st will carry a $75 penalty; those that are not paid within seven days will result in a summons, signed by a magistrate, issued to the registered owner of the offending vehicle resulting in a $100 penalty. Continued lack of payment will lead to court action that will carry a $150 penalty. Failure to appear in court will result in a warrant issued for the arrest of the owner of the vehicle.
“All tickets issued as of June 1st, 2017 will be input into the system and followed up on. There will be a short amnesty in the issuing of a summons up to July 14th after which those who have not paid their parking tickets can expect to receive a summons to appear in court. Tickets will not expire.
City of Hamilton Chief Operating Officer, Edward Benevides said, “The new partnership between the Corporation of Hamilton and the Bermuda Police Service has addressed the obstacles which were previously preventing any consistent recourse for persons failing to abide by the parking rules and regulations.
“Parking payment accounts for a substantial amount of the City’s income that feeds the annual budgets and allows us to complete capital projects and upgrades throughout the City. Without a robust budget, City infrastructure and improvements are gravely affected.
“The new partnership with the Bermuda Police Service will ensure that money owed to the City from violations will be paid and we can bring some law and order back to the City when it comes to parking. This should also be beneficial to City businesses, retailers and restaurants that rely on short-term parking for their customers.”
about time the Corp of Ham got there fingers out and did something… shame they had to spend millions on “barriers” when what they are doing now would have solved the problem…
About time!! At least the parking attendants can focus their efforts now too, as many of the car parks have the barriers and so do not need to be checked.
The next thing that would be great to see is an online website where any driver can log on and check the status of tickets for their vehicle, plus make payments there of. I think it would give drivers peace of mind that there are no outstanding tickets that they are unaware of. There also has to be a robust method of challenging any tickets, along with a quick turnaround of those issues. Hopefully the Corporation is also committed to doing that.
About time! Book’em Johnny!
Law and order LOL
How bout some thought to making it easier to pay to park in the city…so we don’t get tickets. I avoid town and parking lots without simple machines at all costs…
Rich will pay and poor will continue to suffer in our already high cost society
Uh Ohhhh, you mean no more ignoring parking tickets??? When does the clamping & towing begin like other towns?
About time
Can’t blame the corporation for expecting people to actually obey the law. But the fact that parking is still a criminal offense in this day and age is ridiculous. This could lead to people being locked up. Surely if the govt can decriminalize cannabis we can do the same for parking and allow the corporation to go about the business civilly or at the very least connect outstanding fines to TCD licensing.
What about truck drivers who work for delivery companies? When it’s hard to find a parking spot or loading zones, will they be affected also? It’s ridiculous some days seeing cars in loading zones or sometimes you have so many trucks on the same street at once.
Good. Please ticket ALL vehicles parked in disabled bays that do not display a disabled tag. This happens all the time by either selfish (or just thoughtless) people and it severely restricts the very limited options available to those who legitimately need those spaces and have gone through the effort to register with City Hall.
I think that the parking ticket issue is very good to address. So I applaud this move. What I hate is that no matter where you are in Hamilton now you pay a fee to park. Great revenue for the City I suppose but I really really hate it and feel nickle and dimed to death!!!
Its over in bermuda! What next? Like really??????????