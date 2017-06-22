Parking Enforcement In The City Of Hamilton

The Traffic Offenses Procedure Amendment and Validation Act 2015 became effective as of June 1st, 2017, and the City of Hamilton, in partnership with the police, embarked on an initiative that “will enforce the payment of parking tickets issued within the City limits.”

A spokespersons said, “The Traffic Offenses Procedure Amendment and Validation Act 2015 became effective as of June 1st, 2017. Accordingly, the City of Hamilton, in partnership with the Bermuda Police Service, has embarked on a new, joint initiative that will enforce the payment of parking tickets issued within the City limits. With additional resources in place, the City will now have a dedicated input system that will record all tickets issued by the traffic wardens on a daily basis.

“Tickets issued as of June 1st will carry a $75 penalty; those that are not paid within seven days will result in a summons, signed by a magistrate, issued to the registered owner of the offending vehicle resulting in a $100 penalty. Continued lack of payment will lead to court action that will carry a $150 penalty. Failure to appear in court will result in a warrant issued for the arrest of the owner of the vehicle.

“All tickets issued as of June 1st, 2017 will be input into the system and followed up on. There will be a short amnesty in the issuing of a summons up to July 14th after which those who have not paid their parking tickets can expect to receive a summons to appear in court. Tickets will not expire.

City of Hamilton Chief Operating Officer, Edward Benevides said, “The new partnership between the Corporation of Hamilton and the Bermuda Police Service has addressed the obstacles which were previously preventing any consistent recourse for persons failing to abide by the parking rules and regulations.

“Parking payment accounts for a substantial amount of the City’s income that feeds the annual budgets and allows us to complete capital projects and upgrades throughout the City. Without a robust budget, City infrastructure and improvements are gravely affected.

“The new partnership with the Bermuda Police Service will ensure that money owed to the City from violations will be paid and we can bring some law and order back to the City when it comes to parking. This should also be beneficial to City businesses, retailers and restaurants that rely on short-term parking for their customers.”

Read More About

Category: All, News