Police Seize Cannabis Plants In St. George’s

Police have seized “several mature cannabis plants” which were located on Smith’s Island in St. George’s. The seizure took place on Wednesday [June 7] and police have confirmed that “no one has been arrested in connection with the matter”.

A police spokesperson said, “On Wednesday, June 7th police officers attended Smith’s Island in St. George’s and located several mature cannabis plants, which were seized.

‎

“At this time no one has been arrested in connection with the matter and inquiries are underway.”

