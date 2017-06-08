Police Seize Cannabis Plants In St. George’s
Police have seized “several mature cannabis plants” which were located on Smith’s Island in St. George’s. The seizure took place on Wednesday [June 7] and police have confirmed that “no one has been arrested in connection with the matter”.
A police spokesperson said, “On Wednesday, June 7th police officers attended Smith’s Island in St. George’s and located several mature cannabis plants, which were seized.
“At this time no one has been arrested in connection with the matter and inquiries are underway.”
It is a plant…OK?…an herb…anti depressants are common cause in each case of mass shootings and other violent irrational incidents.
Please regulate that.seize that.
Hope they left behind 9 grams.
Good work Bermuda police. I know I feel much safer that our tax dollars are being used to combat a plant. Anyway, gotta go buy cigarettes and alcohol now…