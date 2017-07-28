Advisory: Road Works Set For July 31 & August 1
The Ministry of Public Works is advising the public about upcoming road works that will take place on Monday, July 31st and Tuesday, August 1st.
A Government spokesperson said, “The Ministry of Public Works wishes to advise the public of the following upcoming road works:
“On Monday 31st July & Tuesday 1st August 2017 there will be a possible one lane closure along Palmetto Road between Bishops Spencer Road and Border Lane during off-peak times, to accommodate resurfacing works.
“It should be noted that these works are weather dependent.”
