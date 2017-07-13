Bermuda Pacers Track Club Head To Canada

This weekend the Bermuda Pacers Track Club will continue to develop the level of Track and Field athletes in Bermuda by taking a 24-member team to the 7th Annual Flying Angels International Classic. The trip to Canada will mark the third time the Bermuda Pacers have taken athletes to this track meet.

The event will be held Saturday, July 14 and Sunday July 15, 2017 at the Toronto Track and Field Centre in Toronto. The event will be hosted by the Flying Angels Track Team. Earlier this year, the Flying Angels Track Club came to Bermuda to compete in the Bermuda Pacers Track Club’s Relay Classic.

The team will be led by Carifta athlete Zakiah Lewis who will compete in the 15-17 Girls Long Jump and Triple Jump. Other senior athletes on the team are J’auna James, Leeleasha Burch, Mikal Dill and Zion Thompson. James will compete in the 17-18 Girls 400 and 800 metres, Dill will compete in the 15-17 Boys 100m, 200m and Long Jump. Burch will compete in the 15-17 Girls Shot and Discus. While Thompson will compete in the 15-17 Boys 200 and 400 metres. For James and Dill it will be their first international appearance for the Bermuda Pacers Track Club.

The team has a full list of 13-14 Girls competing in the meet. Middle distance specialist Koa Goodchild will lead this team. She will compete in the 800 and 1500 metres. Her teammates in the Division are Sanaa Rae Morris, Jade Johnson, Tesyah-Mahle Astwood, and Kyaisia Simmons. These young ladies will compete in the 200m, 400m, and 800 metres respectively. In the 13-14 Girl’s Division, the team will also have sprinters, Noaah Powell and Coriah Simmons. Both girls will compete in the 100 and 200 metres. These same group of girls will also compete in the 4×100 and 4×400 metre relays.

In the 11-12 Boys’ and Girls’ Division, the team will have J’auza James, Ramiah Brangam and Myeisha Sharrieff. James will compete in the Boys 100metre, High Jump and Long Jump. While Brangman and Sharrieff will compete in the 400, 800 and 1500 metres respectively.

In the 9-10 Boys and Girl’s Divisions the team is made up of 7 young athletes. Competing in the Girls Division are Karis Books, Arima Turner, and Brianna Medeiros, all will compete in the 100, and 200 metres. While S’Nya Cumbermack, and Ellise Dickinson will compete in the 200, 400 and 800 metres respectively. These group of young girls will be making their first appearance at this meet and run in the 4×100 metre relay. The 9-10 Boys team consist of Jace Donawa and Nayan Grant. Both boys will be doing the 400, 800 metres and Long Jump.

The youngest members of the team are Kruz Iris and Tobiah Goodchild. They will compete in the 7-8 boys’ Division. Iris will compete in the 100, 200 metres and Long Jump while Goodchild will compete in the 400 and 800 metres. In total, the team will compete in 60 individual events and 3 relay events. The team was last at this meet in 2015 when they took 20 athletes to the meet.

