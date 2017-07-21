Book Signing By Veteran Sports Photographer

Today [Friday, July 21] veteran sports photographer Lawrence Trott will be holding a book signing of his recently released book about Bermuda’s most prominent sporting event.

Simply titled Cup Match in Bermuda, the unprecedented book colorfully captures the sights on and off the field of the Classic which celebrates 115 years this year.

With the foreword by cricket commentator and former St. George’s captain Wendell Smith, a summary of Cup Match’s history by Somerset resident and columnist Ira Philip, and pages of milestone facts and statistics, the book is already generating interest with locals. It will certainly become a collector’s item.

The hard back book is currently on sale for $36 at Brown & Co, Bermuda Bookstore, People’s Pharmacy, the Craft Market in Dockyard, and Robertson’s Drugstore in St. George’s.

The book signing will take place at Brown & in Hamilton from noon to 2pm. All are welcome.

Category: All, Entertainment