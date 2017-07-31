Will Your Business Be Open Over Cup Match?

With the Cup Match holiday set to take place on Thursday and Friday, many businesses will be closed, leaving potential customers unsure as to what’s open and what’s not over the two days.

If you have a business that will be open over the Cup Match holiday, please feel free to let us know so we can add it to our list in order to ensure that the public knows that your products and services are available.

The list will be posted on Wednesday morning, promoted across Bernews social media, and will remain readily accessible for readers over the entire Cup Match holiday.

To submit your business to be added to the list for free, please email support@bernews.com with the business name, location, telephone number, hours of operation, and category of the business and we’ll take things from there. Please try to submit your information by 8.00pm on Tuesday, August 1st!

