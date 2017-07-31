Will Your Business Be Open Over Cup Match?

July 31, 2017 | 1 Comment

With the Cup Match holiday set to take place on Thursday and Friday, many businesses will be closed, leaving potential customers unsure as to what’s open and what’s not over the two days.

If you have a business that will be open over the Cup Match holiday, please feel free to let us know so we can add it to our list in order to ensure that the public knows that your products and services are available.

The list will be posted on Wednesday morning, promoted across Bernews social media, and will remain readily accessible for readers over the entire Cup Match holiday.

To submit your business to be added to the list for free, please email support@bernews.com with the business name, location, telephone number, hours of operation, and category of the business and we’ll take things from there. Please try to submit your information by 8.00pm on Tuesday, August 1st!

cupmatchbanner

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All, Business, News

Comments (1)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Sittin back laughin says:
    July 31, 2017

    This is an excellent idea! Good stuff Bernews!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»