Douglas & Baker Win Cricket Players Of Week

July 21, 2017 | 1 Comment

One Communications and the Bermuda Cricket Board [BCB] have announced that the Premier League Player of the Week is Allan Douglas Jnr of St. David’s, while the First Division Player of the Week is Reginald Baker of Flatts.

Allan Douglas Jr Cricket Premier Bermuda July 20 2017

A spokesperson said, “One Communications and the BCB are pleased to announce that the One Communications Premier Division ‘Player of the Week’ is Allan Douglas Jnr of St. David’s. In the game against Cleveland Allan scored 160 not out sharing a record partnership of 275 runs with his cousin Chris Douglas. This innings allowed St. David’s to reach a mammoth 458 runs.

Reginald Baker, One Communications First Division Player of the Week, Nichoel Wainwright, One Communications, Customer Service Representative

Reginald Baker First Division Bermuda July 20 2017 1

“The One Communications First Division ‘Player of the Week’ is Reginald Baker of Flatts. In the game against Willow Cuts, Reggie batted the entire Flatts innings to score 115 not out and lead his team to an outstanding victory after Willow Cuts had scored an impressive 264 in their innings. This win keeps Flatts in contention for a promotion place to the One Communications Premier Division.

Reginald Baker First Division Bermuda July 20 2017 2

“As of July 20th, the One Communications 50 Overs Premier Division League standings are:

PWNR/TieLBatBowlPenPointsNRR
St. David’s661412863.004
Rangers63128346-0.528
Somerset6336541-0.32
Bailey’s Bay62134635      0.737
Western Stars62134635-0.062
Cleveland61516-3.635

“The calculation of the Net Run Rate for the One Communications Premier Division League is:

Runs ForOvers FacedRuns AgainstOvers BowledNRR
St. David’s15612608102703.004
Cleveland627250         1204       196.00-3.635
Somerset1017264.33903216.67-0.32
Bailey’s Bay922230.337972440.737
Rangers7531981048242-0.528
Western Stars815204.33933230.33-0.062

“The One Communications 50 Overs First Division League standings are:

PWNR/TieLBatBowlPenPointsNRR
St. George’s641198621.296
PHC65148620.746
Flatts64266520.443
Willow Cuts52354290.03
Devonshire51131622-0.252
Warwick6155520-2.372
Somerset Bridge624261315-0.218

“The calculation of the Net Run Rate for the One Communications First Division League is:

Runs ForOvers FacedRuns AgainstOvers BowledNRR
Warwick696263.33947188.83-2.372
Somerset Bridge756261.5781251.17-0.218
Willow Cuts894217.17837204.830.03
Devonshire552173.17665193.33-0.252
PHC9472647672700.746
Flatts983259.17900268.670.443
St. George’s877193.678082501.296

“The awards are the result of a partnership between One Communications and BCB working to strengthen camaraderie and a family atmosphere through sports and communications.”

click here banner cricket 2

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All, Sports

Comments (1)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Islander says:
    July 21, 2017

    Congratulations to you both.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»