Douglas & Baker Win Cricket Players Of Week

One Communications and the Bermuda Cricket Board [BCB] have announced that the Premier League Player of the Week is Allan Douglas Jnr of St. David’s, while the First Division Player of the Week is Reginald Baker of Flatts.

A spokesperson said, “One Communications and the BCB are pleased to announce that the One Communications Premier Division ‘Player of the Week’ is Allan Douglas Jnr of St. David’s. In the game against Cleveland Allan scored 160 not out sharing a record partnership of 275 runs with his cousin Chris Douglas. This innings allowed St. David’s to reach a mammoth 458 runs.

Reginald Baker, One Communications First Division Player of the Week, Nichoel Wainwright, One Communications, Customer Service Representative

“The One Communications First Division ‘Player of the Week’ is Reginald Baker of Flatts. In the game against Willow Cuts, Reggie batted the entire Flatts innings to score 115 not out and lead his team to an outstanding victory after Willow Cuts had scored an impressive 264 in their innings. This win keeps Flatts in contention for a promotion place to the One Communications Premier Division.

“As of July 20th, the One Communications 50 Overs Premier Division League standings are:

P W NR/Tie L Bat Bowl Pen Points NRR St. David’s 6 6 14 12 86 3.004 Rangers 6 3 1 2 8 3 46 -0.528 Somerset 6 3 3 6 5 41 -0.32 Bailey’s Bay 6 2 1 3 4 6 35 0.737 Western Stars 6 2 1 3 4 6 35 -0.062 Cleveland 6 1 5 1 6 -3.635

“The calculation of the Net Run Rate for the One Communications Premier Division League is:

Runs For Overs Faced Runs Against Overs Bowled NRR St. David’s 1561 260 810 270 3.004 Cleveland 627 250 1204 196.00 -3.635 Somerset 1017 264.33 903 216.67 -0.32 Bailey’s Bay 922 230.33 797 244 0.737 Rangers 753 198 1048 242 -0.528 Western Stars 815 204.33 933 230.33 -0.062

“The One Communications 50 Overs First Division League standings are:

P W NR/Tie L Bat Bowl Pen Points NRR St. George’s 6 4 1 1 9 8 62 1.296 PHC 6 5 1 4 8 62 0.746 Flatts 6 4 2 6 6 52 0.443 Willow Cuts 5 2 3 5 4 29 0.03 Devonshire 5 1 1 3 1 6 22 -0.252 Warwick 6 1 5 5 5 20 -2.372 Somerset Bridge 6 2 4 2 6 13 15 -0.218

“The calculation of the Net Run Rate for the One Communications First Division League is:

Runs For Overs Faced Runs Against Overs Bowled NRR Warwick 696 263.33 947 188.83 -2.372 Somerset Bridge 756 261.5 781 251.17 -0.218 Willow Cuts 894 217.17 837 204.83 0.03 Devonshire 552 173.17 665 193.33 -0.252 PHC 947 264 767 270 0.746 Flatts 983 259.17 900 268.67 0.443 St. George’s 877 193.67 808 250 1.296

“The awards are the result of a partnership between One Communications and BCB working to strengthen camaraderie and a family atmosphere through sports and communications.”

Read More About

Category: All, Sports