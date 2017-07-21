Douglas & Baker Win Cricket Players Of Week
One Communications and the Bermuda Cricket Board [BCB] have announced that the Premier League Player of the Week is Allan Douglas Jnr of St. David’s, while the First Division Player of the Week is Reginald Baker of Flatts.
A spokesperson said, “One Communications and the BCB are pleased to announce that the One Communications Premier Division ‘Player of the Week’ is Allan Douglas Jnr of St. David’s. In the game against Cleveland Allan scored 160 not out sharing a record partnership of 275 runs with his cousin Chris Douglas. This innings allowed St. David’s to reach a mammoth 458 runs.
Reginald Baker, One Communications First Division Player of the Week, Nichoel Wainwright, One Communications, Customer Service Representative
“The One Communications First Division ‘Player of the Week’ is Reginald Baker of Flatts. In the game against Willow Cuts, Reggie batted the entire Flatts innings to score 115 not out and lead his team to an outstanding victory after Willow Cuts had scored an impressive 264 in their innings. This win keeps Flatts in contention for a promotion place to the One Communications Premier Division.
“As of July 20th, the One Communications 50 Overs Premier Division League standings are:
|P
|W
|NR/Tie
|L
|Bat
|Bowl
|Pen
|Points
|NRR
|St. David’s
|6
|6
|14
|12
|86
|3.004
|Rangers
|6
|3
|1
|2
|8
|3
|46
|-0.528
|Somerset
|6
|3
|3
|6
|5
|41
|-0.32
|Bailey’s Bay
|6
|2
|1
|3
|4
|6
|35
|0.737
|Western Stars
|6
|2
|1
|3
|4
|6
|35
|-0.062
|Cleveland
|6
|1
|5
|1
|6
|-3.635
“The calculation of the Net Run Rate for the One Communications Premier Division League is:
|Runs For
|Overs Faced
|Runs Against
|Overs Bowled
|NRR
|St. David’s
|1561
|260
|810
|270
|3.004
|Cleveland
|627
|250
|1204
|196.00
|-3.635
|Somerset
|1017
|264.33
|903
|216.67
|-0.32
|Bailey’s Bay
|922
|230.33
|797
|244
|0.737
|Rangers
|753
|198
|1048
|242
|-0.528
|Western Stars
|815
|204.33
|933
|230.33
|-0.062
“The One Communications 50 Overs First Division League standings are:
|P
|W
|NR/Tie
|L
|Bat
|Bowl
|Pen
|Points
|NRR
|St. George’s
|6
|4
|1
|1
|9
|8
|62
|1.296
|PHC
|6
|5
|1
|4
|8
|62
|0.746
|Flatts
|6
|4
|2
|6
|6
|52
|0.443
|Willow Cuts
|5
|2
|3
|5
|4
|29
|0.03
|Devonshire
|5
|1
|1
|3
|1
|6
|22
|-0.252
|Warwick
|6
|1
|5
|5
|5
|20
|-2.372
|Somerset Bridge
|6
|2
|4
|2
|6
|13
|15
|-0.218
“The calculation of the Net Run Rate for the One Communications First Division League is:
|Runs For
|Overs Faced
|Runs Against
|Overs Bowled
|NRR
|Warwick
|696
|263.33
|947
|188.83
|-2.372
|Somerset Bridge
|756
|261.5
|781
|251.17
|-0.218
|Willow Cuts
|894
|217.17
|837
|204.83
|0.03
|Devonshire
|552
|173.17
|665
|193.33
|-0.252
|PHC
|947
|264
|767
|270
|0.746
|Flatts
|983
|259.17
|900
|268.67
|0.443
|St. George’s
|877
|193.67
|808
|250
|1.296
“The awards are the result of a partnership between One Communications and BCB working to strengthen camaraderie and a family atmosphere through sports and communications.”
Congratulations to you both.