Live Video Replay: PLP Rally On Kindley Field
The Progressive Labour Party held a rally at Kindley Field in the east end this evening [July 4], with attendees, many wearing green shirts, listening to short speeches from east end candidates as well as Opposition Leader David Burt.
The promo for the rally said, “It’s time to stand up for a Government that puts Bermudians First! Join the PLP for our first massive rally to unite and build support for the coming election. With the general only two weeks away, it’s time to get involved and get motivated.”
90-minute live video replay
