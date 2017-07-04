Live Video Replay: PLP Rally On Kindley Field

July 4, 2017 | 7 Comments

The Progressive Labour Party held a rally at Kindley Field in the east end this evening [July 4], with attendees, many wearing green shirts, listening to short speeches from east end candidates as well as Opposition Leader David Burt.

The promo for the rally said, “It’s time to stand up for a Government that puts Bermudians First! Join the PLP for our first massive rally to unite and build support for the coming election. With the general only two weeks away, it’s time to get involved and get motivated.”

90-minute live video replay

Bermuda Election 2017

Comments (7)

  1. Think about it says:
    July 4, 2017

    OBA will not have a public rally which they know will show the other Bermuda!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Reply
  2. Nastro says:
    July 4, 2017

    And in the background, Swing Bridge, shamefully neglected by the PLP, fixed by the OBA shortly before it collapsed.

    Reply
  3. Warlord says:
    July 4, 2017

    Pepper spray and fake news the only platform.What a joke thePLP are.

    Reply
  4. JAWS says:
    July 4, 2017

    Is the oba having a Rally it would be nice to see how diverse they really are. Lets forget all the surrogates they post out front as candidates and see who the UBP I mean oba really is.

    No more smoke and mirrors just be honest Bermuda needs to see.

    Reply
  5. bluwater says:
    July 4, 2017

    Humpty Dunkley? So, say the Junior Minister of Martha’s Vineyard.

    Reply
  6. Coffee says:
    July 4, 2017

    The drum beat gets louder … The OBA/UBP must flee with their foolishness !

    Reply

