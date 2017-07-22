National Criterium Championships On Sunday

The Bermuda Bicycle Association are scheduled to be hosting their National Criterium Championships tomorrow [July 23] starting at 8:30am on Front Street in Hamilton.

The schedule of events includes:

8:30 Junior A/B – 15/10mins

8:55 Junior Championships Male – 35mins

9:40 Open Female and Jr. Female Championships – 40mins Open Female; 25mins Jr. Female

10:30 Male Championships – 55mins

The course description states that racing will be “starting on Front Street by the junction with Burnaby Street head west to Queen Street, turn right and then right on Reid Street. Continue to Court Street and turn right then right on Front Street to Start/Finish”.

