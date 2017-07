Para-athlete Jessica Lewis is set to compete today [July 4] and tomorrow [July 5] in the Canadian Track and Field Championships.

Her races are as follows [EST]:

Tuesday:

11.00 am: 200m semi-final

1.15 pm: 200m final

4.30 pm: 800m final

Wednesday: 11.15 am: 100m semi-final

12.45 pm: 400m timed final

4.20 pm: 100m final To stream live go here.

