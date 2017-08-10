PCA: “Complaints Received Cannot Be Upheld”

[Updated] The decision on the complaints filed by 26 people following the police use of pepper spray in December 2016 has just been released, with the Police Complaints Authority concluding that “no misconduct can be attributed to Officers at the Parliamentary grounds and thus the complaints received cannot be upheld,” however they added that there “is no question that mistakes were made in the BPS at senior levels.”

The decision said, “Following the gathering and protests by members of the general public Friday, December 2nd at the House of Assembly, the Police Complaints Authority [PCA] received 26 separate complaints against Officers of the Bermuda Police Service [BPS], concerning the actions of the Officers on duty and the deployment of captor spray by Officers against a backdrop of what was generally considered by those participating in the protest to be a lawful and peaceful assembly at and around the House of Assembly grounds.

“The PCA is satisfied that the Officers used Captor spray only when they properly believed that it was necessary. However, the PCA also has determined that the use of Captor could have and should been avoided but that the Officers had been put in the precarious position that they found themselves by their Commanders.

“Regarding individual Officers, the PCA is unanimous in concluding that no misconduct can be attributed to Officers at the Parliamentary grounds and thus the complaints received cannot be upheld. However, there is no question that mistakes were made in the BPS at senior levels

“This was a bad day for Bermuda, the BPS and the protesters, many of whom had only intended to be there to peacefully make known their views. It was bad for Bermuda, as it rekindled memories of darker times.

“It was bad for the BPS as it brought to light many inadequacies in the service that had accumulated over time and which demonstrated a total inability to deal with public order issues as and when they arose.

“It was bad for the majority of the protesters who had thought that this form of protest would not have any negative personal consequences but found that themselves inhaling Captor or, for some, having captor sprayed directly on them.

“There were even bad consequences for Officers, most who in their years of service in the BPS had never had been ordered to go into a large crowd to regain control. This in circumstances where the crowd was surprised by their appearance in their Bubble formation; the crowd became galvanized and hostile by reason of that.

“The crowd, comprising some well-known local leaders, became hostile to the Officers even to the extent of some who often socially inter-acted with Officers refusing to engage in discussion with the Officers. Some members of the crowd even made death threats to Officers and physically assaulted some of the Officers.

"Regarding individual Officers, the PCA is unanimous in concluding that no misconduct can be attributed to Officers at the Parliamentary grounds and thus the complaints received cannot be upheld. However, there is no question that mistakes were made in the BPS at senior levels. The NPoCC Report highlighted what it set out as the deficiencies in the BPS.

“There was reliance on Operational Manuals but it is the view of the PCA that there is no such thing as textbook roles in a crisis. We are somewhat encouraged by the frank acceptance of BPS that mistakes were made and in discussions which we have had with the most senior commanders of the BPS we were informed that training programs and future operations will result in more trained and focused leadership.

“It is unfortunate but those events of 2nd December have left a scar on Bermuda’s history and the relationship between the public and the police. However, in so far as it has been alleged that the Officers performing their duties in and around the grounds of the HOA were guilty of misconduct, the PCA is of the view that no blame can attach to those individual Officers.”

Update 9.21pm: Governor John Rankin said, “I am grateful to the Police Complaints Authority for their independent investigation into complaints made following the 2 December protests at the House of Assembly.

“Their decision in this matter sits alongside both the investigations and resulting court proceedings in relation to the actions of a number of the 2 December protestors and the peer review of the police response to the protest carried out by a senior UK police officer from the National Police Coordination Centre [NPoCC].

“The Police Complaints Authority’s decision finds that police officers only used captor spray when they properly believed it was necessary but also reflects the NPoCC’s conclusions regarding poor police planning and communication.

“I welcome the fact that the Police Commissioner accepted all of the recommendations in the NPoCC review and has acted on them in respect of both training and planning, as seen in the police approach to the demonstrations outside the House of Assembly on 3 and 10 February which took place without incident and which allowed Parliament to go about its lawful business.

“As Governor I look forward to continuing to work with the Police Commissioner and the Minister of National Security in the context of our respective responsibilities to continue to ensure that lessons are learned from the events of 2 December by all concerned and that any future protests pass off peacefully.”

The 11-page document follows below [PDF here]:

