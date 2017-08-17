Photos & Results: Wednesday Night Sailing

The Wednesday Night Sailing Series continued in the Hamilton Harbour, with 16 boats going to the start line for the latest racing.

Crossfire was the first boat to cross the line, they clocked a time of 53:00, their corrected time of 58:08 saw them finish 4th overall, Smokin was the next boat to cross the line that were clocked at 57:18 and with their corrected time of 52:58 saw them finish 1st overall on the night.

Airforce was second on the night with a corrected time of 55:21, with Yabsta third on the night with a corrected time of 56:18 and Back in Black rounded out the top five finishers on the night with a corrected time of 58:23.







































.

Wednesday Night Sailing Series 3 Race 2

0:52:58 Smokin

0:55:21 Airforce

0:56:18 Yabsta

0:58:08 Crossfire

0:58:23 Back in Black

0:58:48 Fat Tuesday

1:01:50 Mayhem

1:05:39 Solaise

1:06:06 Passion

1:07:24 New Wave

1:08:25 Shogun

1:10:32 Cyclone

1:12:33 Chequemate

1:15:35 Vixen

TLE Merrimist

TLE Dark Star

*TLE- Time Limit Expired

Click to enlarge photos:

-



Read More About

Category: All, Photos, Sports, Sports