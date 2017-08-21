Photos: Truck Crashes On Side In Smiths

August 21, 2017 | 4 Comments

Emergency services responded to an overturned vehicle this morning [Aug 21], with a truck crashing on its side on a property in Smiths. The scene was attended by both the police, and Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service. Further details are unclear at this time, however we will update as able.

Overturned truck Bermuda Aug 21 2017 (1)

Overturned truck Bermuda Aug 21 2017 (2)

Overturned truck Bermuda Aug 21 2017 (3)

Overturned truck Bermuda Aug 21 2017 (4)

Overturned truck Bermuda Aug 21 2017 (5)

Overturned truck Bermuda Aug 21 2017 (6)

Overturned truck Bermuda Aug 21 2017 (7)

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: Accidents and fires, All, News, Photos

Comments (4)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. puzzled says:
    August 21, 2017

    OH NO!!!!!!!!!

    Reply
  2. Point boy says:
    August 21, 2017

    No Guinness?

    Reply
  3. Paul Revere says:
    August 21, 2017

    Looking at the 4th picture, it would appear that the truck slid backwards or rolled back.
    Hope the driver is ok

    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»