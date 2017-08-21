Photos: Truck Crashes On Side In Smiths
Emergency services responded to an overturned vehicle this morning [Aug 21], with a truck crashing on its side on a property in Smiths. The scene was attended by both the police, and Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service. Further details are unclear at this time, however we will update as able.
Read More About
Category: Accidents and fires, All, News, Photos
OH NO!!!!!!!!!
This is where the Kool Aid man says,”OH YEAH!!”
No Guinness?
Looking at the 4th picture, it would appear that the truck slid backwards or rolled back.
Hope the driver is ok