Music Video: Charm Releases ‘Whirlwind’

Local singer Charmarie Woolridge-Virgin has released a music video for her song ‘Whirlwind,’ an original piece written and produced by Ms. Woolridge-Virgin and her father John Woolridge.

When asked how she got started with music, the singer, who performs under the name Charm, told Bernews, “I got started with music at a very young age, with my dad being who he is – John Woolridge, producer, and writer of “Proud to be Bermudian.”

“I have been exposed to music my entire life. I was raised in the church and sang in countless choirs and musical groups. I also sang my first solo at the age of five in church, so music has always been a part of my life.”

Ms. Woolridge-Virgin also told Bernews that the inspiration for her song came from her relationship with God, “My belief in God has really taken me through many hard times and I think that it’s translated in this song that waiting and listening for God’s voice and his instruction will get you through anything.

“No matter what you are going through God is with you and will be with you to not only listen but to speak to you and guide you through life’s hardest moments.”

Charm’s ‘Whirlwind’ Music Video:

Ms. Woolridge-Virgin has been working on her latest album, featuring ‘Whirlwind’ since February.

Looking forward, Ms. Woolridge-Virgin said: “I see my music career hopefully being something that, when my music is heard people can be lifted, and inspired, and even healed, I think that is what my music is about and I pray that that will be what my music career is like moving forward.

“I also hope to record an album in Spanish as I am fluent in the language, and my first video that was featured on Bernews a few years ago was in English and Spanish.”

Some of the lyrics to ‘Whirlwind’ include: “There’s a voice that I hear in the wind, telling me to move forward, telling me to through my fears away. There’s a voice that I hear in the desert telling me I’ll get over telling me troubles don’t last always. It feels like the thunder, it feels like the fire, it feels like the whirlwind I’m blown away.”

On these lyrics, Ms. Wooldridge-Virgin told Bernews: “When I wrote this I just wanted to convey to listeners that God is always speaking no matter how hard things may get, God is always there with a word to get you through to the other side. Just listen and follow his instructions and I guarantee you that you will be blown away by his truth.”

