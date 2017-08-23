Two Men Robbed In Sandys, Separate Incidents

A visiting 77-year-old American man sustained minor injuries when he was robbed of his wallet containing cash and personal items while walking along the Railway Trail near Fort Scaur, and a 22-year-old local man had his gold chain snatched from his neck while pedal cycling along Malabar Road near Woody’s Drive.

This was confirmed by the police, who said, “The Bermuda Police Service has recently received reports of opportunistic crimes being committed in Sandys parish.

“Two incidents were reported on Tuesday [August 22nd], with both occurring between 12 noon and 12:30pm.

“In the first, it appears that a visiting 77-year-old American man sustained minor injuries when he was robbed of his wallet containing cash and personal items while walking along the Railway Trail near Fort Scaur.

“In the second, it appears that a 22-year-old local man had his gold chain snatched from his neck while pedal cycling along Malabar Road near Woody’s Drive.

“In each instance, the suspects are believed to be two black males traveling on one motorcycle. However, there were no reports of weapons being used in either case.

“It is recommended that members of the public not have jewellery on display when traveling on our roads and motorists should be especially wary of two males acting suspiciously on one motorcycle, particularly in the western parishes.

“Any witnesses or persons with relevant information regarding these incidents are urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Department on 247-1744. “

