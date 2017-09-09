Photo Set #3: Convening Of Parliament 2017

September 9, 2017 | 1 Comment

The Government’s Legislative Agenda for the year ahead was put forward on Friday morning [Sept 8] when Governor John Rankin delivered the 2017 Throne Speech at the Convening of Parliament ceremony on Cabinet grounds.

The first set of photos is here, the second set of photos is here, the full speech is posted here along with some excerpts and you can view all our coverage of the 2017 Throne Speech here.


