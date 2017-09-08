Full Text & Highlights: 2017 Throne Speech

Establish an Economic Diversification Unit, transform the ACBDA into the Bermuda Event Authority, establish a Bipartisan Committee on Immigration Reform, install wi-fi in schools, officially end conscription, decriminalise cannabis possession for amounts under 7 grams and invest in new buses, are some of the initiatives unveiled in this morning’s Throne Speech.

These were revealed as Governor John Rankin delivered the 2017 Throne Speech today, which lays out the Government’s plans for the upcoming year. The full speech is posted below along with some excerpts, and you can view our live blog of the Throne Speech here, and all our coverage of the 2017 Throne Speech here.

One-hour live video replay of the Throne Speech

Global Outreach

This Government will increase Bermuda’s outreach around the globe by staffing the empty Washington DC office and increasing engagement with the European Union in Brussels to ensure that Bermuda’s interests are represented as the United Kingdom leaves the EU.

Think Tank

The Government will re-establish the Bermuda First Think Tank, consisting of local and international business and community leaders, to produce a long-term economic and social plan for Bermuda.

Tax Reform Commission

In order to determine and create the fairest tax regime possible, the Government will create a Tax Reform Commission drawing participants from both political parties, international and local businesses, trade unions, and the Bermuda Bar.

Living Wage

To ensure that workers can live in dignity and are not working simply to remain in poverty, the Government will support a new Parliamentary Committee to complete the work that was started in the last parliament to examine the living wage. This committee will present Parliament with recommendations for implementing a living wage in Bermuda.

Economic Diversification

Bermuda’s economy is in desperate need of economic diversification as a means to provide additional jobs and careers for Bermudians. The Government will ensure that Bermuda is poised to meet new demands and will be aggressive in reaching out to new global areas of growth. Therefore, the Government will establish an Economic Diversification Unit to make progress on this urgent need.

ACBDA To Become Bermuda Event Authority

The Government will transform the ACBDA into the Bermuda Event Authority. This reformed body will build on the experience of hosting the America’s Cup. However, the new authority will be constituted to utilise a far more diverse and inclusive approach to finding, attracting and managing events.

Regulations For Debt Collection Agencies

Government will introduce regulations for debt collection agencies; regulate payday lenders who lend money at extraordinary interest rates; and bring banking, insurance and other financial service conduct under the umbrella of an updated Consumer Protection Act.

Price Control Commission

Government will grant the Price Control Commission additional powers and scope to find innovative ways to reduce the cost of living in Bermuda.

Bipartisan Committee on Immigration Reform

Government will establish a Bipartisan Committee on Immigration Reform comprised of MPs from both political parties who will engage in a consultative process with all stakeholders to develop both policy and legislation

Installation of Wi-Fi In Schools

In the last seven weeks, this Government has moved aggressively to fulfil its 100-day pledge to commence installation of Wi-Fi in public schools. When students of East End Primary School and Purvis Primary arrive at school next week, wireless 9 Internet will have been installed. The Government will complete the installation of Wi-Fi in all primary and middle schools by the end of the school year.

End Conscription

Government will amend the Defence Act 1965 in consultation with the Governor to officially end conscription to the Royal Bermuda Regiment within this legislative session

Decriminalisation of Cannabis

The criminalisation of our citizens for minor, non-violent possession of cannabis is an open sore on our society, damaging the lives of hundreds of Bermudians, young and old. This is also an issue of fairness, as black people in our society are far more likely to be arrested, charged and convicted for cannabis possession than white people. Given the dire consequences of a conviction for simple non-violent drug possession, the Government will decriminalise cannabis possession for amounts under seven (7) grams.

Parliament

To ensure Parliament remains relevant and responsive to the people, the Government will implement three measures to enhance the standard of governance. First, the Government will establish and implement a Code of Conduct for Parliamentarians. The seat of democracy in Bermuda demands nothing less than full adherence to behaviour and standards that are becoming of the people’s representatives. Second, the Government will implement the SAGE Commission’s recommendation to establish three Parliamentary Oversight Committees to reduce waste, improve governance, and increase efficiency. Third, the Government will amend Parliamentary Rules to introduce Premier’s Question Time whereby Members of the House of Assembly can question the Premier about government policies.

Mobile App For Government Announcements

To improve communications to residents, the Government will produce a mobile application for government announcements and notices. Instead of paying high-priced IT consultants, the Government will work in collaboration with the Bermuda College to have students build this app. This opportunity to engage in practical work will provide real-world experience to our students, and will provide benefit to the College as any application developed can be licensed to other governments worldwide.

Anti Gang Measures

The Government will appoint a Gang Violence Reduction Coordinator with a singular focus on implementing programmes to reduce violence and anti-social behaviour. Additionally, the Government will provide financial support to Bermudians who wish to break from their dependence on gangs to return to school to learn a trade or achieve their GED.

Financial Assistance

The Government will undertake a review of the Financial Assistance Programme. This review will require able-bodied unemployed persons who are receiving assistance to upgrade their education and skills to facilitate their return to the workforce. Financial Assistance should encourage people to find work; therefore, people who take a part-time position will not find themselves penalised. This Government will reform Financial Assistance to reduce abuse, discourage dependency, and ensure that work pays.

Sex Offenders

When sex offenders have been tried and convicted, to help prevent the tragedy of sex crimes being repeated, the Government will selectively release information pertaining to sex offenders to members of the public. Offenders and the disclosure of their information will be managed according to the risk they pose to the public.

New Buses

In order to increase reliability of published routes, to instil confidence in the service, and to reduce overtime paid to repair ageing buses, the Government will invest in new buses and will immediately fill six vacant maintenance positions.

The full Throne Speech is below [PDF here]:

