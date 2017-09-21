“Reflections Of Bermuda” Student Art Contest

Yesterday the Minister of Social Development and Sports Zane DeSilva presented awards to the winners of Mirrors’ 10th year anniversary student art competition, “Reflections of Bermuda”.

The focus of the competition was Bermuda’s cultural symbols, its way of life, neighborhoods and its people.

More than 100 pieces of art were displayed for this competition at the Masterworks Museum of Bermuda Art from July 21 – August 16, 2017.

The winning categories were selected by three community judges for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place awards at the primary, middle and high school levels. The “People’s Choice” awards for primary, middle and senior school levels were decided by the public vote during the exhibit.

The winners of each category and their prizes are as follows:

Primary School

1st Place: Aulani Carter – Paget Primary – Free term at Masterworks afterschool program

2nd Place: K’mari Chamberlan & Ashlynn Carter – Paget Primary – Art supply kit

3rd Place: Arhyiah Tatem – Purvis Primary – Paint & Brushes – Gift certificate $100

People’s Choice Award: Shenice Mayor – St. David’s Primary – $100 gift certificate

Middle School Individual

1st Place: Kristiana Smith – Mount Saint Agnes Academy – Free term at Masterworks higher art program

2nd Place: Ayanna Peniston – Mount Saint Agnes Academy – Art supply kit

3rd Place: Claudia Fortuna – Mount Saint Agnes Academy – Paint & Brushes – Gift certificate $100

People’s Choice Award: Kristiana Smith – Mount Saint Agnes Academy – $100 Gift Certificate

High School Individual

1st Place: Leticia Ferreira – Mount Saint Agnes Academy – Free term at Masterworks master art class

2nd Place: Rodrigo Jara Lira – Mount Saint Agnes Academy – Art supply kit

3rd Place: Yanni Squire – Mount Saint Agnes Academy – Paint & Brushes – Gift certificate $100

People’s Choice Award: Leticia Ferreira – Mount Saint Agnes Academy – $100 Gift certificate

School Prizes

Paget Primary – 1st & 2nd Place winners $850

Purvis Primary – 3rd Place winner $250

Mount Saint Agnes Academy – 1st, 2nd, 3rd Place winners High and Middle school categories $2,200

Minister DeSilva said, “Congratulations to the winning students standing here today. Your work was recognized by the judges and the community as outstanding and noteworthy.

“Your vision and execution of the competition topic was creative, colorful and a unique reflection of Bermuda. Continue to communicate your vision through art and we look forward to your participation in future competitions.

“We value the role that art and culture play in our society. It has a significant impact on our economy, health, wellbeing, society and education.

“On behalf of Mirrors and the Alumni, thank you to Axis Capital for being the major sponsor for the competition. Thank you also to Masterworks, DNA Creative Group, TOPS and AF Smith for donating prizes toward the competition.

“Because of your support, these budding artists and their schools are able to receive recognition for their efforts today.”

The Minister thanked the following schools for participating: East End Primary, Purvis Primary, Paget Primary, St. David’s Primary, Mount Saint Agnes Academy and T. N. Tatem middle school.

