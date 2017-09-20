Saltus To Hold Grub Day For Hurricane Relief

Students at Saltus Grammar School will help to raise money for hurricane relief efforts with a grub day on Friday.

Many parts of the Caribbean were devastated by category five Hurricane Irma and are again seeing widespread destruction at the hands of Hurricane Maria.

In a message to parents, Deputy Head Jon Beard said: “I am certain that you join with the staff in our concern with the devastation wrought by hurricanes in the last week.

“Whilst we are all too aware of the discomfort and stress hurricanes can bring, many in the Caribbean and Florida have lost homes, livelihoods and sadly some loved ones.

“We will be showing our support of those affected by holding a grub day on Friday, with a minimum donation of $2. The proceeds will go to the Red Cross as they have mobilized across the area to assist those affected.

“We will be explaining to our students the importance of helping those in less fortunate situations, as I am sure, will you.

“Our thoughts and prayers go to those affected by these storms, and hope that what we raise can indeed help people in this time of need.”

