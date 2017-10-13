Boat Owners Should Update Contact Information

On Thursday [Oct 12] a 22ft Scout was low in the water at its mooring in Jews bay and a delay in contacting the vessel’s owner due to expired contact information may have resulted in the unnecessary loss of a vessel, according to the Bermuda Maritime Operations Centre [BMOC].

The BMOC took the opportunity to remind boat owners to ensure that contact information as held at the Boats and Moorings Section [Marine & Ports] is up to date.

A Bermuda Maritime Operations Centre spokesperson said, “On Thursday 12th October, 12:45pm, Bermuda Maritime Operations Centre [BMOC] received a number of calls reporting that a 22ft Scout was low in the water at its mooring in Jews bay.

“BMOC attempted to contact vessel owner with all numbers on file ringing out of service. Eventually, contact was made with owner who arranged for a Marine contractor to pump out vessel and to have it pulled from the water.

“Fortunately, on this occasion the vessel was saved. However, any delay in contacting vessel owner due to expired contact information or lack of registration sticker, may result in the unnecessary loss of a vessel.

“Registration information can be checked and updated by contacting the Boats and Moorings Section of the Department of Marine & Ports Services at 294-0419 or email boatsandmoorings@gov.bm.”

