Bermuda Onions Win ‘Nations Tournament’

The Bermuda Rugby Football Union [BRFU] hosted a Friendly “Four Nations” Ladies Touch Rugby Tournament at the National Sports Center.

The four Teams: Onions [wearing pink] Lionesses [wearing white], Celts [ wearing green] and the Rest of the World [in blue] played a round affair with Onions claiming the Championship.

The Onions defeated the Celts 10 – 0, with tries from Kristine Riccards and Denika Borden, the Lionesses went down 10 – 0 to the World, whose tries came from Alejandra Castaneda and Kristine Riccards.

The Onions got 3 from Melissa Field and single tries from Nya Helinger and Amanda Swan as they defeated the Lionesses 25 – 0, the World edged the 7 – 5, Melissa Fields would score a try, with the winning conversion from Nicki Palle, while Rachael Jenkins would score a try for the Celts.

The decider came down to a tight game between two undefeated teams, with the Onions defeating the World 10 – 7, the Onions tries came from Amanda Swan and Melissa Field, while the World’s try came from Sherice Bashir which was converted by Nicki Palle.

Following on from the Ladies, the BRFU resurrected an old tradition in Local Rugby with the revival of the old friendly Rugby match between Onions [locals] and Limeys [the rest of the world].

Both teams came out of the gates strong and showed a willingness to throw the ball wide. Referee Jamie Baum set the tone early by ensuring each team adhered to the breakdown rules – and as a result a quick fast flowing game evolved resulting in a total of six tries being scored in total.

Onion’s opened the scoring with a spirited counter attack with the ball eventually spun wide to be touched down in the corner by Alex Brown.

The Limeys were seeing green a few moments later when Tashon Desilva ran a sublime line in mid field and burst through to extend the lead. Two conversions and further tries from speedy Rich Cumbers and Jahan Cedenio gave the Onions a 24 – 0 lead.

A strong Limeys team led by the ever present Conor McGlynn and the ageless Peter Dunkerly battled to the end. A strong set piece play resulted in hard fought tries from the massive Dave Rourke and the plucky Mike Williams to keep the score line respectable.

The final score 24-10 to the Onions was a fitting result in a well contested game played in good spirits.

Read More About

Category: All, Sports