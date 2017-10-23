Ministry: 20 Bus Runs Cancelled On Monday

October 23, 2017 | 3 Comments

[Updated] The cancellation of bus runs continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellation for this morning [Oct 23] with one bus run cancelled so far today.

Update 4.32pm: The Ministry has released the list of bus cancellations for this afternoon. There was 1 run cancelled this morning, 19 cancelled this afternoon, for a total of 20 cancelled today.

Comments (3)

  1. Ringmaster says:
    October 23, 2017

    This seems odd. Half term and only one bus cancellation? You’d think with no pressure there would be more cancellations so all the buses could be worked on and be available when passenger demand picks up. So presumably no minibuses will be needed this week as no school children and all the bus routes, except one, are working?

    • Bermudian Patriot says:
      October 23, 2017

      Oh no way, those mini bus are on contract. What that contract is, is only known to the minibus company owners and the Minister. The only response the minister gave was the minibuses have been compensated for six thousand over a few weeks, and it’s expected to soar towards a million dollars as December approaches! The only contract with a better kept secret is … …….

      Taxi drivers openly call it a scam.

      • Bermudian Patriot says:
        October 23, 2017

        Six thousand rides over a few weeks and no RFP. And no end date. And no mini bus outta service. The wheels on the cash register, go ….

