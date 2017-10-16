Ministry: 74 Bus Runs Cancelled On Monday

[Updated] The cancellation of bus runs continues, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for Monday, October 16th, with seventeen bus runs cancelled so far.

Update October 16, 4.05pm: The Ministry has released the list of bus cancellations for this afternoon. There were 17 runs cancelled this morning, 57 cancelled this afternoon, for a total of 74 cancelled today.

Category: All, News