Ministry: 74 Bus Runs Cancelled On Monday

October 16, 2017 | 2 Comments

[Updated] The cancellation of bus runs continues, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for Monday, October 16th, with seventeen bus runs cancelled so far.

Update October 16, 4.05pm: The Ministry has released the list of bus cancellations for this afternoon. There were 17 runs cancelled this morning, 57 cancelled this afternoon, for a total of 74 cancelled today.

  1. lizard says:
    October 16, 2017

    Since they have time on their hands why don’t they wash the buses that are in use.

    • really says:
      October 16, 2017

      This has now gone beyond a joke. The PLP has proven that it does not have the ability to provide a working and reliable transport system.

      It is time to offer it to the market and privatize it or fix it.

      We did not have this problem this year under the OBA, so the PLP must be the problem.

