Photos: Daddy Daughter Princess Dance

The Tiaras and Bow Ties Daddy Daughter Princess Dance was held last night [Oct 7] at the Berkeley Institute, where young princesses adorned in beautiful dresses and wearing tiaras were joined by their fathers, uncles, grandfathers or other male companions smartly dressed in formal attire for a fantasy filled night, which included beauty treatments, music and more.









































































































































































