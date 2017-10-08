Photos: Daddy Daughter Princess Dance
The Tiaras and Bow Ties Daddy Daughter Princess Dance was held last night [Oct 7] at the Berkeley Institute, where young princesses adorned in beautiful dresses and wearing tiaras were joined by their fathers, uncles, grandfathers or other male companions smartly dressed in formal attire for a fantasy filled night, which included beauty treatments, music and more.
Daddies, grandpas, step-daddies – your little girls will remember this & how know special they are!! Love it!
We have some of the most beautiful children on this island but their dads also clean up so nicely. Congratulations to whomever organizes this successful event which brings father and daughter closer. Question though – where was the black princess?