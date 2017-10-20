Priscilla Wilkinson Business Award Launch

Minister Walton Brown currently has two programmes going in Constituency 17, Pembroke Central, resulting in the implementing of The Priscilla Wilkinson Business Award, to be launched today [Oct 20] at 12.45pm.

A spokesperson said, “The first of Minister Brown’s programmes has seen the support of his fellow parliamentary members to financially support having young people attend the Party’s Nov. 18th Gala Black-Tie Banquet at the Southampton Princess Hotel.

“The second involved a detailed business survey of his constituency because he intends to keep in contact with them along with schools, clubs and churches.

“To inspire business leaders in his area Minister Brown is implementing “The Priscilla Wilkinson Business Award.”

“Mrs. Wilkinson [nee Weeks], was born on the West Indian Island of Montserrat on November 21, 1912 and arrived in Bermuda in the late 40s. In 1951 she married Earlston William Wilkinson. They had one child Vicky who had 5 children, two of whom, Rosemary and Norris, she adopted.

“Most people will recall her 7 days of service from her shop “Paramount” on Court Street which prepared cooked food, sold pints of ice cream and had tinned food, jewelry, socks, stockings and candies etc. With the big stores closing at 5 p.m. and only open 6 days a week, Mrs. Wilkinson, and many other black business people, remained open late during the week and opened all day Sunday.

“At first she found the financial journey difficult but because of her thriftiness and hard work she stuck to the wicket and slowly acquired enough wealth that enabled her to purchase homes and donate to community groups and individuals.

“Mrs. Wilkinson was not alone on this financial journey because she could see progress being made at The Leopards Club, Emporium, Hill and Company and with approximately 50 store owners along Angle Street, to give just a small sample of black business growth at that time.

“Mrs. Wilkinson started out at the New Windsor Hotel, then moved to the Ripleigh Guest House then to Green Gables on Court Street before her final move to the corner at Paramount. Eventually she would buy half of the Court Street block with cash. So involved was she with the success of her business that she did not take a trip abroad until 1970.

“Mrs. Wilkinson sailed around the world twice, enjoyed birthday parties, word search puzzles and reading her Bible. She passed July 7, 1986 and received the title “The Queen of Court Street”. Her homecoming service was held at St. Paul A.M.E. on July 12, 1986 and officiated by Rev. Larry Lowe.

“On Friday, Oct. 20th at 12.45 at the corner of Dundonald and Cort Street, Minister Brown will launch this special business award which has received the blessings of her family. All family and friends are encouraged to attend. Awards will be presented in November.”

