Third Group Of Police Officers To Assist BVI

October 30, 2017 | 1 Comment

Six officers from the Bermuda Police Service — Sgt D. Glasford, Constable D. McHugh, Constable G. Philips, Constable C. Rodrigues, Constable J. Brassington and Constable C. JnPierrre — embarked upon a three week mission to the British Virgin Islands to provide support to the policing operation on the island following Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

Officers being sworn in BVI’s Deputy Commissioner of Police

Officers in BVI Bermuda Oct 2017

A police spokesperson said, “On Saturday, six officers from the Bermuda Police Service embarked upon a three week humanitarian mission to the British Virgin Islands to provide armed support to the policing operation on the island following Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

“This marks the third group of BPS officers who have gone to the BVI to assist. The officers serving are, Sgt D. Glasford, Constable D. McHugh, Constable G. Philips, Constable C. Rodrigues, Constable J. Brassington and Constable C. JnPierrre.”

  1. Fritz says:
    October 30, 2017

    Is that Lewis Hamilton on the left!!? Congrats Lewis on winning the Championship!

