Third Group Of Police Officers To Assist BVI

Six officers from the Bermuda Police Service — Sgt D. Glasford, Constable D. McHugh, Constable G. Philips, Constable C. Rodrigues, Constable J. Brassington and Constable C. JnPierrre — embarked upon a three week mission to the British Virgin Islands to provide support to the policing operation on the island following Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

Officers being sworn in BVI’s Deputy Commissioner of Police

