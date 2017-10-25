Video: BIU President On Situation On Docks

Following the recent industrial action on the Hamilton docks, BIU President Chris Furbert held a press conference today [Oct 25] to provide an update on the situation.

Mr Furbert said, “Let me just say that it’s very unfortunate when we have these sort of things take place in our country. But I can confirm that last week Wednesday a manager was terminated from Stevedoring Services. He was terminated after 27 years of employment.

“Now while we do recognize that he is a manager, he actually began his employment back in 1990. He became a manager in 2015, so he’s only been a manager for just about two years now. So he came out of the ranks, he worked his way up to be a foreman, prior to him becoming a manager – he was a foreman for several years.

“So suddenly, the workers became very concerned that one of their colleagues that they worked with for 25 years in the ranks with them, a manager for two years, and all of a sudden he finds himself out of a job. They thought that was grossly unfair and, as a result of that, they had a conversation with management and then the workers downed tools on Thursday.”

The BIU President said they recognize the company’s right to choose the management team, and “never insisted he be given back his manager’s job” but asked if there was another position in the company rather than “take his employment from him.”

14-minute video of the full press conference:

Dock workers returned to work yesterday morning, and the Government has confirmed that both the BIU and Stevedoring Services have agreed to voluntary arbitration.

