‘Full Dock Services’ Resumed This Morning

“Full dock services” have resumed as of 9:30am this morning [Oct 24], Polaris has confirmed.

Warren Jones, CEO Polaris Holding Company Ltd, told Bernews, “Full dock services have resumed as of 9:30am this morning. The Oleander ship is being discharged and truckers are receiving deliveries.”

Stevedoring Services previously confirmed they “received notice of industrial action from the Port Workers’ Division of the Bermuda Industrial Union on Thursday, October 19.”

Read More About

Category: All, Business, News