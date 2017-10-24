‘Full Dock Services’ Resumed This Morning
“Full dock services” have resumed as of 9:30am this morning [Oct 24], Polaris has confirmed.
Warren Jones, CEO Polaris Holding Company Ltd, told Bernews, “Full dock services have resumed as of 9:30am this morning. The Oleander ship is being discharged and truckers are receiving deliveries.”
Stevedoring Services previously confirmed they “received notice of industrial action from the Port Workers’ Division of the Bermuda Industrial Union on Thursday, October 19.”
Thank god for that….notice no one comments for positive stuff lol
Someone was sacked and instead of following procedure and filing a complaint with the LRO the docks were shut down and full containers sent back to New with the cost of that ultimately ending up with consumers. From struggling single mothers to the CEO’s of exempt companies, we all will eat the cost of this little hissy fit.
This is not a positive story, this is those lot doing exactly what they should be doing. If we have to congratulate the stevedores for turning up and putting in a day’s work then it’s time to sack the lot of them and start fresh.
What’s positive about another illegal strike that held the island hostage? Regardless of who was right I guarantee you that there is an avenue for this specific situation in their CBA and, yet again, it’s not what took place.
Yay!
Would’ve been proper if Bermuda knew what the whole dispute was about.