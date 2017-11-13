100 Kickz Shoe Drive To Help People In Need

The 100 Kickz initiative is working again this year to collect shoes to be donated to people in Puerto Rico, while also working with LittleOnes Bermuda to donate 100 stockings to children in need here at home.

The campaign will see a shoe drive take place on various dates in November and December, with a goal of collecting 500 pairs of wearable shoes.

A spokesperson said, “The project began as a knee-jerk reaction to a conversation held over dinner and quickly caught fire. A team consisting of Scott Nearon, Ezekiel Stoneham and Akil Trott, whom initially planned to raise 100 sneakers, managed to donate over 140 pairs to local Bermudians and over 130 pairs to Haiti via the Feed My Lambs Ministry.

“At its core, the project seeks to gather wearable good condition sneakers/shoes from the generation-Y population of Bermuda and donate to those in need.

“The founding fathers have found a niche in the market based on the habits of the young Bermudians. The project was founded on the principal that most young Bermudian males/females hold an above average stock of footwear which constantly leave pairs neglected and/or no longer required. So, the logic became, why not gather these and donate to a good cause?

“Last year, creating the cause in late November the goal was 100 pairs however this year the goal will be 500 pairs of wearable and in good condition sneakers from men/women and children of Bermuda.

“The team will be maintaining their previous relationship with the Beyond Rugby Youth Program run by the Family Centre however will be aiming to combine with a Bermuda based organization and organize for any sneakers to be sent abroad to Puerto Rico.

“An incentive last year was produced that an any donor whom provided 4 pairs of sneakers will be entered in a raffle draw to win a brand-new pair of sneakers from their lead sponsor, Laced. This year, to be entered in the raffle draw they will be increasing their donor limit to 8 pairs of sneakers. The final raffle draw will be held on Friday, 22nd December, 2017.

“This year we will also collaborating with our sister organization LittleOnes Bermuda. Founded by our good friend, Christia Maxwell. LittleOnes Bermuda is tailored to the development of the youth in our community while raising awareness and support for families across the island with financial hardships.

“Their goal this Christmas is to piggyback off our blueprint and touch 100 children and families by making donations to children aged 5 and under in the form of Christmas stockings that will consist of a variety of toys and books.

“They will be making these donations to local schools and the Family Centre. We would like our community to join us and help to raise as much as we can to send love around the island this Christmas.

“The team will be holding five scheduled shoe drives between the hours of 1PM – 4PM at various locations around the island [see below]. There will be further information and opportunities to donate to LittleOnes Bermuda at each drive. If you cannot, make these shoe drive locations, please feel free to contact us directly.

I. Emporium Building, 69 Front Street [Saturday, 18th November 2017]

II. Southampton Rangers Sports Club [Saturday, 25th November 2017]

III. BULLI. Social [Saturday, 2nd December 2017]

IV. X-Roads, Somersall Road [Saturday, 9th December 2017]

V. Emporium Building, 69 Front Street [Saturday, 17th December 2017]

“A special thank you to everyone who participated last year and we look forward to seeing many more this year. If you wish to follow our progress, please follow us on Instagram [@100kickz]

“To contact us for further information, please email at 100kickz@gmail.com or littleonesbda@gmail.com or send us a message on our Instagram.”

