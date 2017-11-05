Appleby: ‘Not Leak, An Illegal Computer Hack’

[Updated] Following the Leader of the Opposition’s comments in UK Parliament, Appleby said they “wish to make it clear that our firm was not the subject of a leak but of an illegal computer hack,” and also added that they are a “global organisation” and it “is not factually correct to state that Appleby has its headquarters in Bermuda or that this is a Bermuda cyber-attack.”



Background

Last month major law firm Appleby confirmed they received enquiries from the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists [ICIJ] and media organisations about “documents that journalists claim to have seen and involve allegations made against our business and the business conducted by some of our clients,” confirming they had a “data security incident last year.”

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists [ICIJ] — which is most well known for their reporting on the ‘Panama Papers’ — states it “is a global network of more than 200 investigative journalists in 70 countries.”

According to their website, Appleby has offices in the “key offshore jurisdictions of Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, the Isle of Man, Jersey, Mauritius, and the Seychelles, as well as a presence in the international financial centres of Hong Kong and Shanghai.”

Appleby Statement

A spokesperson said, “Following the Leader of the Opposition’s comments in Prime Minister’s Questions, about a leak from an off-shore law firm, we wish to make it clear that our firm was not the subject of a leak but of an illegal computer hack.

“Journalists claim to have seen documents from multiple sources, including Appleby. During the cyber-attack, we believe, but we do not know for certain, that a limited number of private documents were stolen by criminals from servers in a number of our offices.

“Whilst we have taken robust measures to protect ourselves from further attacks, we believe that these illegally held documents will be used by journalists who will be publishing stories about the off-shore world in the next few days. We will continue to defend ourselves and our legitimate and lawful business against these groundless allegations.

“We are a global organisation comprising ten offices which have equal prominence within the global business. We do not have a headquarters. It is not factually correct to state that Appleby has its headquarters in Bermuda or that this is a Bermuda cyber-attack.

“Cyber-crime is an enormous problem for individuals and businesses around the world and we believe that neither politicians nor journalists should condone or encourage it in any way for example by referring to material stolen in this way, unless that is absolutely necessary to discuss matters of great public concern.

“In this instance, that is simply not the case and we believe that the hack should be condemned for the criminal act it is and the privacy of the information respected.”

Telegraph Report

Last night the UK’s Telegraph named two prominent people expected to have details revealed, which they said will be “published by an international group of left-leaning journalists on Sunday.”

Their report said, “One of the Conservative Party’s biggest donors and a billionaire hedge fund manager who played a key role in the Brexit campaign are both braced for revelations about their financial affairs…

“Lord Ashcroft, who has given millions to the Tories, could see his company’s financial deals exposed as he is a client of a company which has been caught up in a huge data leak.

“The dealings of Robert Mercer, a major donor to Donald Trump who also aided the Leave.EU campaign, could also come under scrutiny following the attack on one of the world’s biggest offshore law firms.

“The men are the first to be named in connection with hack on Appleby, first disclosed by The Telegraph, files from which are expected to be published by an international group of left-leaning journalists on Sunday.”

‘Teasers’ on Offshore World & Taxes Coverage Being Posted

While not specifically stating they are related to the Appleby hack, some major international media have tweeted ‘teasers’ or made subtle comments online in the past 24 hours, appearing to indicate coverage is to come regarding taxes and the offshore world, with some tweets notable in that they have been retweeted by the ICIJ, such as the video below which was posted on social media by the BBC Panorama, and retweeted by the ICIJ.

Update 1.27pm: The ICIJ has just tweeted again, a video referencing the “Paradise Papers”, saying that, “The kinds of patterns we saw with the Panama Papers are now being repeated with the Paradise Papers.”

Update 2.43pm: The “Paradise Papers” have been released.

