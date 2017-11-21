Ball Hockey: Edmonton Oilers, Winnipeg Jets Win

A Bermuda Ball Hockey double header at the PCC Hockey Rink produced 14 goals on the night.

Toronto Maple Leafs 2 Edmonton Oilers 3

In the opener the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3 – 2. The Edmonton Oilers got single strikes off the sticks of Ryan Love, Adam Mattatall and Chad Cundliffe, while the Toronto Mapple Leafs got goals from Scott Shannon and Ronnie Dzurus.

Winnipeg Jets 7 Calgary Flames 2

In the nightcap the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Calgary Flames 7 – 2. Jeffery Morash led the Winnipeg Jets to victory with a hat-trick, while Jermy Estey scored twice, Matt Katzsch and Kevin Desilva added a goal each. Robbie Bailey and JM Tremblay scored a goal each for the Calgary Flames.

Read More About

Category: All, Sports