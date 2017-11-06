BLDC Welcomes ‘ Southside Discount’ Business

November 6, 2017 | 2 Comments

The Bermuda Land Development Company Limited [BLDC] has welcomed Southside Discount to the list of businesses in St. David’s. The retail store is located at the corner of Southside and Stocks roads, adjacent to the Southside Police Station.

Southside Discount Bermuda Nov 2017 (1)

“Southside Discount is the latest evidence of our ongoing efforts to attract new tenants to the area,” said Francis Mussenden, BLDC’s Chief Executive Officer. “This is an important addition, expanding retail services to meet the needs of the community.”

Southside Discount Bermuda Nov 2017 (2)

“We are very excited about the new location,” said Maria DeMello, whose family owns and operates the store, previously called Fresh N’ New and located at Blue Hole Hill. “We chose Southside because we’ve always liked the area, and many of our clients are East Enders.”

Southside Discount Bermuda Nov 2017 (3)

A spokesperson said, “BLDC and the DeMellos worked together to refurbish the store’s interior. The building’s façade is also currently being upgraded by BLDC.

“Southside Discount will offer a range of bulk and specialty items, including paper and cleaning products, foods and holiday gifts.”

Southside Discount Bermuda Nov 2017 (4)

“Cash and credit will be accepted at the store, which will be open Monday to Saturday, 10am to 7pm. To provide shoppers even greater savings, every Monday is special discount day where patrons will receive a 10% discount on cash purchases and 8% on credit card purchases.”

Comments (2)

  1. Fisherman says:
    November 6, 2017

    Welcome to St. David’s Community

  2. B.Smith says:
    November 6, 2017

    When will you be open for business

