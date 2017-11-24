Domestic Partnerships Act Tabled In Parliament

Minister of Home Affairs Walton Brown tabled the Domestic Partnerships Act in the House of Assembly today [Nov 24], with the Bill set to be debated on December 8th.

The Government previously stated the Bill will “essentially replace same-sex marriage with a domestic partnership arrangement which can be entered into by both same-sex and heterosexual couples.”

Speaking at a press conference this afternoon, the Minister said, “Earlier today I tabled the Domestic Partnership Act 2017 which is designed to extend a raft of legal benefits to same-sex couples and heterosexual couples who wish to engage in a domestic partnership.

“This Act is consistent with our election platform which said that the issue of marriage would be that of a conscience vote on same-sex marriage.

“We also stated that we would ensure that same-sex couples would have a raft of legal benefits accorded to them. But before we get to the processes by which we came to this point today, let me speak briefly about why we are where we are today.

The 7-minute live video replay is below:

“We are at this point legislatively because we have a rift in our community between two competing positions; one in support of same-sex marriage, or marriage equality, the other fundamentally opposed to it and who view marriage as that between a man and a woman.

“The more immediate political consequence is that there was a very high likelihood – a very real likelihood – that a private members bill would have been tabled in Parliament which would have outlawed same-sex marriage and afforded no rights whatsoever to same-sex couples.

“The majority of MPs would have supported that Bill, and we would have been in a position that is fundamentally contrary to what is currently in place.

“This Government took leadership on the issue and has decided to bring forward this Bill, which will ensure that same-sex couples will have a raft of legal benefits – more so than they currently have under the existing legislation.

“As I said earlier, we would ensure that there is a consultative process for dealing with this issue and we have now had three weeks of consultation on this matter. We had a town hall meeting which was a very lively event with a great deal of input. We have had over 3000 emails submitted to us by members of the community both in Bermuda and abroad.

“And we have had consultation with key stakeholder groups including the Human Rights Commission, the Centre for Justice, OUTBermuda and Preserve Marriage.

“What we have before us today, that was submitted to Parliament today, represents a series of amendments to that proposed legislation as a result of the consultation process.

“We believe that this is the ideal way forward at this time, and we hope that the Bermuda public will someday come to fully understand and appreciate these steps which the Government has taken.”

The Bill’s Explanatory Memorandum says, “This Bill seeks to make provision for the formalisation and registration of a relationship between adult couples, to be known as a “domestic partnership”, to clarify the law relating to marriage, and to make connected and related provision.”

As far as “Provisions relating to marriage,” the Bill states, “Notwithstanding anything in the Human Rights Act 1981, any other provision of law or the judgment of the Supreme Court in Godwin and DeRoche v The Registrar General and others delivered on 5 May 2017, a marriage is void unless the parties are respectively male and female.”

“Nothing in the Bill shall invalidate any marriages which took place under the Marriage Act 1944 or the Maritime Marriage Act 1999 between two people of the same sex after 5 May 2017 [the date of the Supreme Court judgment in Godwin and DeRoche v The Registrar General and others] and before the commencement date.”

The Domestic Partnership Act 2017 follows below [PDF here]

