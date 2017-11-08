Video: Town Hall On Domestic Partnership Bill
The Government held a Town Hall this evening [Nov 8] on the draft bill Domestic Partnerships, which the Government said will “essentially replace same-sex marriage with a domestic partnership arrangement which can be entered into by both same-sex and heterosexual couples.”
The meeting began with comments from Minister of Home Affairs Walton Brown, and then the floor was opened for comments.
The Government said there will be a public consultation period which concludes on Wednesday November 15th, and people are invited to send comments and questions to domesticpartnership@gov.bm.
The 90-minute live video replay is below:
Can we get some on with Real issues facing this country! Like gun murders, gang issues, education, the airport and a host of other serious issues! This is too much of a distraction!
What a waste of time. The panel had no intention to hear any dissenting views.
There are a lot of things poised to bring Bermuda to its knees. Gay marriage is not one of them. A reversal on gay marriage could well be.