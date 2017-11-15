Fake ‘Premier David Burt’ Instagram Account

[Written by Don Burgess]

Premier David Burt is a victim of ‘identity theft’ on Instagram. Someone started the Instagram account hondavidburt, using the name Hon E. David Burt, JP, MP calling himself The Premier of Bermuda and Minister of Finance.

As of this writing, the account has 11 posts so far, stealing photos from the Premier’s real account, davidburtmp. The fake account has duped 319 people into following it, mainly by following other Instagram accounts.

A spokesperson for Premier Burt said, “The Premier is aware there are fake social media pages created in his name. As a reminder to the public, his official pages are:

The real Premier’s account has 1,881 followers.

The fake account tipped its hand when it sent out a poorly worded and grammatically incorrect private message, which read “Hello ,how are you doing today? I’m here to check on good people of Bermuda”

