Garden Club “Strongly Objects” To ATV Plan

The Garden Club of Bermuda said they “strongly object” to the proposal to allow ATV access to “some of Bermuda’s most magnificent protected parklands.”

Garden Club President, Cindy Young said, “It is with grave concern that the Garden Club of Bermuda strongly objects to the proposal for the change of use to the Railway Trail Park, Fort Scaur and Hog Bay Park to allow all-terrain vehicles [ATVs] free access to some of Bermuda’s most magnificent protected parklands.

“The Garden Club commends Government’s public consultation on this matter and implores Government to deny permission for this misuse of our valuable protected parklands.

“According to Gov.bm PATI Information Statement, the Department of Parks is tasked to manage such protected areas according to the National Parks Act 1986, specifically:

“The protected areas are to be managed in a manner that protects, maintains and enhances the natural and historic values of the protected areas for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations; and to regulate the use of such protected areas so as to ensure that the environmental, social and economic benefits deriving from the areas are sustained.”

“The National Parks Act was created for the protection of open spaces, free of commercial development, for use by locals and tourists to enjoy the peace and quiet of parklands, for walking your dog, communing with nature and protecting wildlife and local flora.

“It would be a travesty to see Bermuda’s parklands destroyed in the name of “Eco-tourism”.

“The detrimental impact to the parklands would be massive and would include:

Trail degradation through soil erosion, compacting and runoff

Loss of plant life

Noise intrusion destroying the solitude of the natural settings

Nest desertion of birds impacting bird watchers

Safety of non ATV users

Destroying the natural experience and enjoyment of regular park users which may lead to a reduced usage of the parklands

Setting a precedent for future use of ATVs throughout the Island, and residents may consider they have the right to import their own ATVs to use on these parklands as well

“Bermuda’s parklands have been well served by the regulations of the National Parks Act 1986 for more than 30 years.

“The Garden Club of Bermuda would fully support the Government of Bermuda upholding the guiding principles of this Act to deny the proposal for the change of use to the Railway Trail Park, Fort Scaur and Hog Bay Park.”

