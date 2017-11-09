Ministry: Five Bus Runs Cancelled On Friday

November 9, 2017 | 1 Comment

The cancellation of bus runs continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for tomorrow morning [Nov 10] with five bus runs cancelled so far for the day.

Microsoft Word - Bus Service Cancellation List for David Novembe

click here Bermuda bus service

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All, News

Comments (1)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. somuchless says:
    November 9, 2017

    By 4pm i betcha it’s gonna be 64 cancellations hahahaha

    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»
="banner728-container bottom clearfix">