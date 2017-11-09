Ministry: Five Bus Runs Cancelled On Friday
The cancellation of bus runs continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for tomorrow morning [Nov 10] with five bus runs cancelled so far for the day.
The cancellation of bus runs continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for tomorrow morning [Nov 10] with five bus runs cancelled so far for the day.
Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed
Archives:
Categories:
Tags:
By 4pm i betcha it’s gonna be 64 cancellations hahahaha