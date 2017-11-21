Collision: Cement Truck Overturned In Paget

November 21, 2017 | 1 Comment

[Updating] A collision occurred in Paget this morning [Nov 21] resulting in a cement truck overturning. Emergency services on the scene to assist, and further details are limited at this time, however we will update as able.

Update 9.48am: A police spokesperson said, “Traffic diversions in effect until further notice on South Road in Paget near the junction with Seabright Avenue due to a report of an overturned cement truck.

“The driver has been extracted from the vehicle and taken to hospital for treatment of suspected non-life threatening injuries.

“A crane will be needed to remove the overturned cement truck. Update to follow when more details are available.”

Truck Bermuda November 21 2017 (1)

Truck Bermuda November 21 2017 (2)

Truck Bermuda November 21 2017 (3)

Truck Bermuda November 21 2017 (4)

Truck Bermuda November 21 2017 (7)

Truck Bermuda November 21 2017 (6)

Truck Bermuda November 21 2017 (5)

Comments (1)

  1. campervan says:
    November 21, 2017

    We need concrete evidence of what happened.

    Reply

