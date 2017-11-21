Collision: Cement Truck Overturned In Paget

[Updating] A collision occurred in Paget this morning [Nov 21] resulting in a cement truck overturning. Emergency services on the scene to assist, and further details are limited at this time, however we will update as able.

Update 9.48am: A police spokesperson said, “Traffic diversions in effect until further notice on South Road in Paget near the junction with Seabright Avenue due to a report of an overturned cement truck.

“The driver has been extracted from the vehicle and taken to hospital for treatment of suspected non-life threatening injuries.

“A crane will be needed to remove the overturned cement truck. Update to follow when more details are available.”

Read More About

Category: Accidents and fires, Accidents/Fires, All, News, Photos