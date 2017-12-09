House Passes Domestic Partnerships Bill

The Domestic Partnerships Act passed in the House of Assembly last night [Dec 8] by a vote of 24 – 10, with the Bill seeking to replace same-sex marriage with a domestic partnership arrangement which can be entered into by both same-sex and heterosexual couples.

Same sex marriage became legal following a Supreme Court decision in May 2017, when the court ruled in favour of Winston Godwin and Greg DeRoche, saying “the common law discriminates against same-sex couples by excluding them from marriage.”

Audio of the vote count:

However the Bill seeks to change the legal status, with the Domestic Partnerships Act [PDF] stating, “This Bill seeks to make provision for the formalisation and registration of a relationship between adult couples, to be known as a “domestic partnership”, to clarify the law relating to marriage, and to make connected and related provision.”

Speaking at a press conference last month, Minister of Home Affairs Walton Brown said that we “are at this point legislatively because we have a rift in our community between two competing positions,” one in support, and the other opposed.

The Minister said that there was a “very high likelihood” that a private members bill would have been tabled in Parliament “which would have outlawed same-sex marriage and afforded no rights whatsoever to same-sex couples” and the “majority of MPs would have supported that Bill.”

“This Government took leadership on the issue and has decided to bring forward this Bill, which will ensure that same-sex couples will have a raft of legal benefits – more so than they currently have under the existing legislation,” the Minister said.

The hours long debate followed after the Casino Gaming Amendment Bill 2017 was passed, and began with remarks from Minister of Home Affairs Walton Brown, with OBA MP Patricia Gordon Pamplin the second to speak on the Bill.

PLP MP Wayne Furbert, who once brought a Private Members Bill seeking to deem marriage as between a man and a woman, then spoke, saying he will support the Bill, as although is not everything he wants, it removes same sex marriage.

Calling it a “flawed and very shameful Bill,” OBA MP Jeff Baron noted that 26 nations have made same sex marriage, and said not one country has ever “rebanned it.”

PLP MP Lawrence Scott was next to speak, saying the Preserve Marriage side doesn’t think Bill goes far enough, and the LGBTQ side also doesn’t think Bill goes far enough, as the Bill is right in the middle and it seeks to find balance.

Deputy OBA Leader Leah Scott said she is against the Bill, not as she supports same sex marriage, but as it takes away a right that already exists.

Deputy Premier Walter Roban told the House they are trying to find balance, and said the fact that both sides are not completely happy with it shows a medium has been found.

Former Premier Craig Cannonier said they must be careful how they proceed as Parliamentarians and also noted that less young people, in general, are choosing marriage, while PLP MP Michael Scott said he understands that it is a compromise but his conscience did not support it.

OBA MP Trevor Moniz says he agrees with others who said it would be wrong to go backwards, while PLP MP Neville Tyrrell described it as middle ground, and said that he supports it.

PLP MP Derrick Burgess said the Bill is not all that he wanted, but he thinks it is the best solution at this time and “will support the Bill as I believe marriage should be between a man and a woman.”

OBA MP Cole Simons says he will not be supporting the legislation as he has evolved, while OBA MP Sylvan Richards says he will support the Bill, as it is “not perfect, but achieves what needs to be achieved at this point in time.”

OBA MP Dr Grant Gibbons said he can not support the Bill. “I believe it is regressive,” he said. “We will be the only country in the world which has rescinded marriage equality.”

PLP MP Scott Simmons also spoke to the Bill saying it was “imperfect” but the best option at the time, and Opposition Leader Jeanne Atherden was the last to speak during the main debate.

The Bill passed by a margin of 24 – 10, with voting seeing all PLP MPs vote yes, and most OBA MPs vote no, with two exceptions; the OBA’s Craig Cannonier and Sylvan Richards both voted yes.

