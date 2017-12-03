Road Race To Honour Jay Donawa On Dec 17

The Sandys Parish Council’s Community Outreach Committee will be hosting a 5K road race to honour runner Jay Donawa for his achievements on Sunday, December 17th.

A spokesperson said, “The Sandys Parish Council’s Community Outreach Committee have planned a road race to honor Jay Donawa for his achievements and winning the May 24th Bermuda Day Race this year. All entry fees will be used towards Sandys Parish Council’s 2018 Educational Bursaries recipients.

“Enzi Johnson’s poster, a student from Dalton E. Tucker Primary School was the winning entry of the Jay Donawa 5K Road race poster competition in which schools participated and submitted entries based on how the poster should look and entered schools were Somerset Primary School, West End Primary School, Sandys Middle School, and Dalton E. Tucker Primary School. All entries were received and judged and his won the final pick.”

“We look forward to having a great community turnout on Sunday, December 17th and this will be a fun event.”

