Video: Premier On Domestic Partnership Act

“I expect that the Governor will ratify the Bill of the Parliament,” Premier David Burt said when asked about speculation on whether the Governor will give assent to the Domestic Partnership Act, with the Premier saying the Bill was a compromise, and it gives same-sex couples more legal benefits than they previously had.

Premier Burt sat down with Bernews for a 45-minute live interview today on a wide range of topics, with the Domestic Partnerships Act one of the matters discussed.

The Domestic Partnerships Act passed in the House of Assembly and then passed in the Senate, with the Domestic Partnerships Act [PDF] designed to replace same-sex marriages with a domestic partnership which can be entered into by both same-sex and heterosexual couples.

Having been approved in both the House [24-10] and Senate [8-3], the Bill heads to the UK-appointed Governor for assent, which is normal procedure and generally seen as a formality, however it has been a topic of speculation, and the U.S. based Human Rights Campaign urged the Governor to “veto” the legislation.

When asked about the topic, Premier Burt told Bernews, “This a Government that will make difficult decisions and will lead when is necessary and required,” saying that the “former Government dithered on this issue on numerous occasions.”

Saying “it is something that has been missed,” the Premier said that same-sex couples, after the passage of the Domestic Partnership Act, will “enjoy more legal benefits than they previously had.”

Premier Burt said, “What happened previously before is that, for instance, same-sex couples did not have rights to pensions, did not have rights to survivorship benefits, hospital visitation, health insurance rights, prior to the passage of the Domestic Partnership Act. They now have those benefits, which they did not previously have.

“We believe that that is an improvement in the position of where we have, and we recognize that this is a compromise that both sides do not like, but that’s what happens sometimes when you compromise.”

Premier Burt said, “We can understand that different people may have different opinions on this, but the fact is, under the laws of which Bermuda is ascribed to, same-sex marriage is not a human right under the European Convention of Human Rights. That is the fact.

“So people can have their own opinions, people can say what they like to say. We like to deal in the place of reality, and the place of reality is that, after the passage of the Domestic Partnership Act, same-sex couples have more legal benefits than they previously enjoyed.

“The fact is what we had, and I think that it’s important to understand, though the judge said that same-sex couples were entitled to marry, the judge cannot give same-sex couples legal benefits. That is something that has to be done by Parliament.

“I think it should be clear, from what we saw in Parliament, is that there is no appetite in Parliament for that. So what we have to do, is that we have to figure out what it is that we can get a consensus to pass into law, and to move forward on that.”

Asked about the speculation on whether the Governor will give assent, Premier Burt said, “I expect that the Governor will ratify the Bill of the Parliament.”

Asked if it was compromise bill, Premier Burt replied “absolutely”, saying that they “got consensus and moved this matter forward.”

“So now that this matter has been dealt with, we can now focus on other issues such as educational reform, reduce the costs of living and in growing our economy and creating more jobs for Bermudians,” he added.

The video above was extracted from the full interview, in which Premier Burt discussed a wide range of topics including the island’s finances, the Government’s plans for economic growth, the cost of living, Brexit, the recent EU list, the U.S. tax plan, the Paradise Papers, and more. You can watch the full video here, and we will post additional excerpts/transcripts as able; the next one will be on the EU list.

Read More About

Category: All, News, Politics, Videos